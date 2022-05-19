Andrew Garfield drama Under the Banner of Heaven is finally coming to UK – details This sounds seriously good

Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones' hugely popular series Under the Banner of Heaven is finally coming to the UK – and we couldn't be more excited.

The series, penned by Dustin Lance Black, is inspired by a true-crime bestseller, and follows the investigation into the murder of the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

WATCH: Will you be watching the true-crime drama?

The official synopsis reads: "As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith."

The series is set to be released on Disney+ on 27 July and also stars Avatar's Sam Worthington and Colette actress Denise Gough. Fans across the pond have been full of praise for the series, so we'll definitely be giving it a try! One person wrote: "Andrew Garfield’s performance in #UnderTheBannerOfHeaven is one of his best performances to-date. Strong, bruising, poignant, and riveting.

"If you love Garfield, you’ll love this show," while another person added: "I love Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven, but can we talk about Wyatt Russell and what a FANTASTIC job he is doing as Dan? BRILLIANT."

Daisy also stars in the hit show

A third person wrote: "There are a lot of excellent things about #UnderTheBannerOfHeaven, but my favorite might be the choice to cast Wyatt Russell as the frighteningly confident zealot brother who steamrolls every other person who opens their mouth. He’s entirely too good."

Speaking about taking part in the show, Andrew told Harper's Bazaar: "I read the book over 10 years ago and just found it so intriguing. Dustin said, ‘I’ve managed to adapt this book, and I have seven scripts that I’d like you to look at, and I’ve invented a character at the centre of it, who is the detective on the case. And I think it’s a really interesting part.’

"I read it and I thought, ‘Oh, this is an easy yes,’ because I love this book, I love Dustin, I love the struggle that this character is living within."

