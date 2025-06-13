FUBAR viewers make same complaint about season 2 of Arnold Schwarzenegger's action series

Arnold Schwarzenegger's hit action series, FUBAR, returned to Netflix with its second season this week, and while viewers were pleased to see the show back on their screens after a two-year wait, they couldn't help but take issue with one aspect of the new episodes.

The crime drama sees Schwarzenegger in the role of undercover CIA agent Luke Brunner, who is on the verge of retirement until he's tasked with one final, explosive mission: to team up with another operative who just so happens to be his daughter.

Fan reaction to season two

Following the release of season two, viewers shared their disappointment over the lack of scenes between Luke's daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) and fellow agent Aldon (Travis Van Winkle).

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Just finished s2 of #fubar. Why were there barely any Aldon & Emma moments?? The Chips & Emma moments were fun (loved the dance scene!) but I was hoping we'd further explore Aldon & Emma's relationship this season. The moments we got were so brief and too subtle," while a second fan added: "Still mad about the lack of aldonemma in this season like what do you mean theoemma got more screentime than the ship we were developing in the first season. Like why didn't we get either of them talk about their feelings toward each other more but especially emma #fubar."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Monica Barbaro stars as Emma Brunner, alongside Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece

A third viewer penned: "I understand #FUBAR isn't romance oriented but a little/a lot more Emma & Aldon wouldn't have hurt," prompting another fan to comment: "IK WE NEED THAT SEASON 3."

© Netflix The series follows a father and daughter who are both CIA agents

Despite some fans' disappointment, it's safe to say viewers were pleased to see the show's return, with one person writing: "Season Two of #Fubar is out now on @netflix. I am gonna be binge-watching it," while another penned: " So glad they came back with a second season #FubarNetflix."

What is FUBAR about?

Warning! Spoilers for season one ahead!

At the end of the first season, Luke and his family had their covers blown and were forced to go into hiding.

Schwarzenegger told Tudum: "It doesn't bode well for anybody because now we are too close together, and we are getting on each other's nerves and the fights start … But in the meantime, while we have the infighting, the craziness, and also the comedy at the same time, we have challenges outside."

Carrie-Anne Moss and Arnold Schwarzenegger star in season two

As for what to expect for season two, Tudum teases: "When Luke and the team bust out of the safe house, we're off on another globe-trotting mission that brings us to new enemies, more action, and more hilarious moments."

FUBAR is available to stream on Netflix.