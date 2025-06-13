This Morning stars pay tribute after guest feared dead in Air India crash

This Morning hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond paid tribute to a former guest who is thought to have died in the Air India crash on Thursday.

An Air India flight bound for London Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after take-off in western India, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, with only a British national miraculously surviving.

On Friday's episode of This Morning, Dermot and Alison paid tribute to Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, who appeared on the show in January and April this year to discuss the spiritual wellness centre he founded with his husband, Jamie.

Dermot said: "Sadly, one of those believed to have lost is life is Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek.

© ITV Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek previously appeared as a guest on This Morning

"Fiongal appeared on the show twice this year. We loved his energy that he brought to the studio," continued the presenter.

"Fiongal was onboard the plane with his husband Jamie. The couple posted videos online about the flight just before boarding.

© ITV Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary paid tribute to Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek on This Morning

"Our thoughts and our prayers go to their loved ones, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy," he added.

The This Morning Instagram page also shared a tribute to Fiongal and Jamie. Alongside a photo of Fiongal with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley and presenter Josie Gibson, the caption read: "Our thoughts are with Fiongal and Jamie's families and friends following the devastating Air India plane crash. Fiongal appeared on the show twice this year and we all loved the energy he brought to the studio. From everyone at This Morning we are sending our deepest condolences to all those affected by this horrific disaster."

Former This Morning editor Martin Frizell also shared his sadness on social media.

"So so sad to hear that Fiongal Greenlaw Meek and his partner are reported to be among the passengers and crew killed today on board the Air India flight bound for Gatwick," he penned in an Instagram post.

"I remember his visit to the studio in January, he was passionate about auras and although I'm a sceptical sort his vibrancy and sheer enthusiasm won folk over. And I know for a fact that he hoped to use his appearance on This Morning to build his Wellness brand, he had a great future ahead of him."

He added: "Thoughts are with his family and friends and those of his partner Jamie."