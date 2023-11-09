This Morning's presenter line-up revealed as Cat Deeley joins show

This Morning is set to welcome a new face to its presenter line-up next week in the form of Cat Deeley.

The former SMTV Live host will appear on the programme from Monday to Wednesday, hosting alongside various familiar faces.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that the 47-year-old will front the show with Rylan Clark on Monday and Tuesday, before Craig Doyle joins her on Wednesday.

© Steve Granitz Cat Deeley is hosting This Morning from Monday to Wednesday next week

Alison Hammond will then host alongside Craig on Thursday before her regular co-presenter, Dermot O'Leary, joins her as usual on Friday.

Cat's debut isn't the only recent change to the show in recent months. In October, Holly Willoughby announced her departure after 14 years at the helm.

In a statement shared on social media, the mum-of-three wrote: "I've let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning. To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.

"Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond will present the show as usual on Friday

The 42-year-old continued: "Richard and Judy said, 'We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

MORE: Cat Deeley makes husband Patrick emotional with incredible surprise

Holly made her first appearance on This Morning back in 2009, joining Phillip Schofield. The duo presented the show together until Phillip's departure in May when the 61-year-old admitted to an "unwise but not illegal" relationship with a younger colleague on the programme.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby left the show in October

Cat's new role on This Morning comes amid an exciting time for her family, as her husband Patrick Kielty recently began presenting The Late Late Show on RTÉ.

Patrick was announced as the new host back in May. At the time, the 52-year-old expressed his delight in a statement that read: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show. To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can't thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show. "

© Getty Patrick Kielty is the new host of RTÉ's The Late Late Show

He continued: "I'm also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can't wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television."

Patrick, who lives in north London with Cat and their two boys, follows in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and most recently Ryan Tubridy.