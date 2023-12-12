Who will host ITV's This Morning? Presenter line-up explained

Since Holly Willoughby stepped down from This Morning in October, the much-loved ITV daytime show has brought in an array of established presenters.

This week, Christine Lampard, Mollie King and Lisa Snowdon were announced as guest presenters alongside regular Friday host Dermot O'Leary.

© Dermot O'Leary/Instagram Mollie King is a guest presenter this week

Christine kicked off this week's string of shows on Monday, followed by Mollie on Tuesday and Wednesday. Lisa will step in for Thursday and Friday's programmes.

In recent weeks, the likes of Cat Deeley, Rylan Clark, Emma Willis and even the Duchess of York have taken a turn on the iconic blue sofa.

While ITV has yet to reveal whether there will be a permanent replacement for Holly, it's possible that the show's bosses are trialling different presenters to test their on-screen chemistry, as well as how well they resonate with viewers.

It would seem that until they make a decision, fans of the show can expect a rotating roster of hosts.

Since Holly's exit from the show, fans have made their feelings known about which presenting duos they've loved watching. This includes Rylan and Emma, who were praised as the "perfect duo" during their stint together earlier this month.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly left the show in October

One person penned on social media: "Think Emma & Rylan are the best guest hosts - they should be full time on This Morning."

Viewers also enjoyed watching Cat Deeley on the show in November, with one person writing on X: "Give Cat the job permanently."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Fans loved watching Cat Deeley and Rylan Clark

Of course, Dermot and his fellow Friday host Alison Hammond are also loved by viewers and have often been referred to as the "dream team".

One fan-favourite host who has been missing from the programme in recent weeks is Josie Gibson. The former Big Brother star regularly appears on the programme alongside Craig Doyle but took some time off to appear on the latest series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Josie placed fourth on the show, which drew to a close on Sunday night when Sam Thompson was crowned the 2023 King of the Jungle.

© ITV/Shutterstock This Morning favourite Josie Gibson recently appeared on I'm a Celeb

It's been a difficult year for This Morning as both main hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby departed the programme.

Phillip left ITV in May after admitting to an affair with a younger colleague on the show – a relationship he described as "unwise but not illegal".

Five months later, Holly announced that she would be stepping down from her role after 14 years. In a statement released on social media in October, the broadcaster revealed that her decision was motivated by her family.

© Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby both left the programme this year

Since then, former host Judy Finnigan has referred to Holly and Phillip's departures as an "extraordinary disaster" and said that she no longer watches the show.

Judy, who hosted alongside her husband Richard Madeley from 1988 to 2001, told Saga magazine: "For 13 years, Richard and I hosted This Morning but I will no longer watch it and won’t appear on there to talk about my book. This isn't a protest. It's just a very different show than it was when we were doing it."

Speaking about Phillip's exit, she said: "Phillip is not a close friend but he is a friend and I must admit I simply cannot understand why he had to go. A lot of discussion has been had about why the show couldn’t work because Phillip and Holly weren’t good friends any more."

She added: "I just find the whole thing a great shame and incredibly upsetting."