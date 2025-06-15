Bargain Hunt thrown into chaos after expert's 'unbelievable' auction blunder

Bargain Hunt viewers were left stunned by a chaotic episode that saw the rules broken and auction room drama unfold. The episode, which originally aired in 2022, featured presenter Eric Knowles and experts Charles Hanson and Caroline Hawley.

Set in the village of Eccleston in Lancashire, the episode saw a major blunder from the red team. Contestants Geraldine and Washington failed to meet the basic rules of the show by only bringing two items to auction.

It marked the first time in the BBC show's 25-year history that a team had not returned with the required three items.

The rule-breaking moment

The red team were given a specific challenge during the shopping round.

They had to buy at least one item worth £75 or more. Despite plenty of options available, they couldn't meet the requirement in time.

They ended up with a rare Doulton jug and a pair of vintage tennis racquets, both under the £75 minimum. Eric told them on camera: "I've got to say, you have made Bargain Hunt history by virtue of you only managing to buy two items."

Charles looked equally shocked: "I like to play to the wire but it went badly, badly wrong. We failed on the challenge. We failed with our big spend. I'm sorry, team. It really happened."

The £75 penalty and last-minute lifeline

Under show rules, the team were automatically given a £75 penalty. Eric explained: "The ruling is that because you didn't do the £75 spend, you start with minus £75."

Despite the setback, the team were allowed to use a bonus buy. Their bonus was an Art Deco clock costing £200. It went under the hammer for £380, earning them a surprise profit. In total, the team finished with £130, avoiding total disaster.

Fans react to the drama

The moment has resurfaced online and prompted strong reactions from viewers. One fan wrote on X: "They shouldn't have been allowed a bonus if they hadn't bought three items!"

Another viewer said: "Shouldn't have been allowed to compete with only a £75 forfeit. Should've been disqualified in my opinion!"

But others saw the funny side. One post read: "Brilliant! This has got to be the best episode ever! What larks!"

It's not the first time rules have been bent

The show has seen controversy before. A 2018 celebrity episode had to be reshot after Bez's girlfriend accidentally placed a bid on his team's item.

Friends and family are not allowed to participate in auctions. BBC producers later confirmed the rules had been broken, and the scene was re-recorded.

Charles Hanson back on screen after court case

Charles, 47, recently returned to TV after facing a court case in his personal life. In February, he was found not guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-wife, Rebecca.

Speaking outside Derby Crown Court, he said: "I'm delighted after a year and half that the truth has finally come out and can finally live my life and feel this burden has finally been lifted."

He added: "These last 18 months have been extremely upsetting. I have missed my children and quite simply I can now get back to my life and I relish that."

Charles has been a regular face on Bargain Hunt for years and is known for his enthusiasm and fast-paced auction commentary.

Bargain Hunt continues to air on BBC One and is available to stream on iPlayer.