Michael Strahan clears out epic GMA dressing room with emotional goodbye

Michael Strahan bid a fond farewell to his GMA dressing room on Thursday when he prepared to pack away his treasures for his next big move.

The TV personality let cameras go behind-the-scenes with him as he touch upon some of the highlights from his time there.

Michael was emotional as he shared photos of himself with the likes of Barack Obama and Prince Harry and told the camera: "Embrace every day."

Fortunately, the host isn't wrapping up on the ABC show for good, but will be moving studios in New York with the rest of this Good Morning America family.

© ABC The team are moving studios

Michael has been an anchor on the morning show since 2014 and appears to have accumulated a mass of memories.

His expansive dressing room was packed with memorabilia including framed football shirts, photos, Snoop Dogg snow globes and much more.

The week of June 9 was the last that Michael, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos would be filming from the studios in Times Square as they're moving downtown.

They've made some amazing memories

The move comes 25 years after they first situated themselves in the area.

While the hosts are excited for their "sparkly new headquarters," in Hudson Square, it is also tough to say goodbye.

GMA presenters at a glance Robin Roberts Started her career as a sports anchor for local television, becoming GMA co-anchor in 2005. George Stephanopolous Served as White House communications director during the Bill Clinton administration, joining GMA as political commentator in 2009. Ginger Zee Chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent for ABC News, joining GMA in 2013. Michael Strahan Started his career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, joining the show in 2016. Lara Spencer Correspondent for Nightline and ABC News, and television producer for her own DuffKat Media, joining GMA in 2011.

The Los Angeles Times previously reported back in March that the flagship morning show would be joining other ABC News and ABC News Live programs at the new Robert A. Iger building in 7 Hudson Square, Disney's new headquarters.