Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge teases big change for Mel in season 7

Alexandra Breckenridge gave her social media followers a sneak peek behind the scenes of Virgin River season seven, teasing a change for her character, Mel Monroe.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Alexandra wore a navy sweatshirt paired with bright blue scrubs.

"Hey there, Happy Monday," began the 43-year-old. "You see something different about me today that you've noticed? Something scrub-like? I wonder why Alex could be wearing scrubs? Hmmm, I wonder what's going on?

"You're just going to have to wait until season seven to find out, aren't you?" she said.

© @‌alexandrabreck/Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge wore blue scrubs in a glimpse behind-the-scenes of Virgin River season seven

Alexandra playfully continued: "She's getting her nurse on," before quickly adding: "That was so cheesy, I'm so sorry. I apologise, it's really early. I didn't get much sleep. I'm a little loopy."

© Netflix Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in Virgin River

While it's not clear why Mel might be wearing scrubs in the upcoming episodes, it's definitely a change for the nurse, who usually dons casual clothing while working in Doc's practice. Could she be assisting in the birth of Marley's baby? Fans will just have to wait for the new episodes to get answers!

All we know about Virgin River season seven

The new episodes follow on from Mel and Jack's long-awaited wedding in season six and will "explore the honeymoon phase for them as they're building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles," according to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith.

© Courtesy of Netflix Series six saw Mel and Jack tie the knot

Reassuring fans that there's no danger of the couple splitting, Patrick told Tudum: "I can't imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up. It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens."

New cast additions for season seven

Filming for the upcoming season began back in March with two new additions to the cast. Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) plays ex-cop Victoria, who comes to Virgin River to look into Doc's practice, while Cody Kearsley (Riverdale, Daybreak) portrays the tough, athletic Clay, who hasn't seen his younger sister since he was a teenager and has been looking for her ever since.

© Courtesy of Netflix The new series sees Mel and Jack in the honeymoon phase

As for returning stars, viewers can expect to see Alexandra reprise her role as Mel, alongside Martin Henderson as Jack.

Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence and Benjamin Hollingsworth will also be back, alongside Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure.

Virgin River season seven release date

Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for season seven, but it's likely that the new episodes will arrive in early 2026.

Seasons one to six of Virgin River are available to stream on Netflix.