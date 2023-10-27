Alexandra Breckenridge's kitchen could be straight out of Virgin River – see inside

Alexandra Breckenridge recently reprised her role as Mel Monroe in the beloved Netflix series Virgin River for its fifth season, but since the SAG-AFTRA strikes have halted her filming schedule for season six, the actress is making the most of spending time at home.

The star lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband Casey Hooper and their two children, Jack and Billie, and Alexandra has been keeping busy in the kitchen cooking up a storm and providing her huge fanbase with mouth-watering recipes.

This week, Alexandra shared a video to her Instagram in which she was joined by Pace Webb, a chef and lifestyle content creator for a cook-along and fans got a glimpse inside her gorgeous kitchen – and there are plenty of similarities to the ones we see on the much-loved Netflix show. Let's take a closer look.

Inside Alexandra Breckenridge's kitchen

Alexandra's kitchen is the perfect haven for cooking up delicious meals. The star is fortunate to have lots of space where she can prep ingredients, and an envy-inducing double oven with huge hob – the perfect environment for some serious cheffing.

The actress has kept things quite neutral when it comes to the kitchen's colour palette from what we can see. The cupboards are a chic cream colour, with brass accents on the handles. Eagle-eyed fans will also spot a marble worktop next to the oven – giving the kitchen a sleek finish.

© Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge in her home kitchen

While Alexandra is filming, the star tends to stand in front of the oven with the camera resting on her wood-affect island, where she does a lot of the prep.

© Instagram Alexandra Breckenridge has shown off her kitchen a few times

She also has many home comforts that made the kitchen the perfect family environment. In the background of her videos, fans will be able to see a shelf with cookbooks stacked, next to a pretty pink vase, adding an artsy feel the space.

Inside the Virgin River kitchens

There are a few accents in Alexandra's kitchen that are quite similar to ones seen in Doc (played by Tim Matheson) and Hope's (Annette O'Toole) kitchen on the show.

© Netflix Denny, Hope and Doc in Virgin River

Firstly, Doc and Hope's kitchen has a wooden island-style worktop where they prepare food, like in episode one of season five where Hope affectionately makes pancakes for Doc's grandson, Denny. Another similarity is the cream-colour cupboards and many home comforts on display like cookbooks, vases on the window sill, herb plants and silver pots on the stove.

© Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins in Virgin River

In the show, Doc also has a kitchen at his medical practice. Although the character's priority is tending to the medical needs of the Virgin River residents, there is a healthy amount of space to prepare food. There are, however, marble top surfaces in the kitchen, which look almost identical to Alexandra's real-life kitchen.

© Netflix Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

Alexandra's kitchen looks totally different from her on-screen persona's kitchen, however. Mel and Jack (played by Martin Henderson) live together in the cabin that Mel moved into when she first arrived in Virgin River and the couple have made it their home.

The entire cabin is full of dark wood, including on the walls which are mostly wooden panels, and the retro-style oven is worlds apart from Alexandra's chic and modern double oven in her home in Atlanta.