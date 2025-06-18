The Buccaneers star Matthew Broome's private life off-camera

Apple TV+'s hit period drama, The Buccaneers, is back on our screens with its hotly anticipated second series about a group of New York debutantes who leave home for 1870s London's high society.

One of the stars who shot to fame following the success of season one is Matthew Broome, playing one of the show's leading men, Guy Thwarte, who finds himself caught in a love triangle between heroine Nan and his best friend, The Duke.

While we know all about Guy's life, what about the actor who plays him? Keep reading to find out more about Matthew, from what inspired his acting career to his "happy place" away from the cameras…

© Apple TV+ Matthew's acting career It was a last-minute decision that led to Matthew's acting career, when he switched from computing to drama for his GCSEs. "From that day on, I was just obsessed with it," he told WWD. The actor also has Andrew Garfield to thank for inspiring his career path, having been "transfixed" by his performance in the 2016 war film, Hacksaw Ridge. "It was one of the first times I was enjoying a movie specifically for the acting and not as a sort of escape," he told The Italian Rêve. "Not because it was a bad movie but because the acting in it was so phenomenal, and I was analysing it from the point of view of an actor. That's when I suddenly thought, 'Oh, I think this is what I want to do'."

© Kevin Baker Matthew's TV, film and stage credits During his final year at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Matthew made his professional stage debut as Jack Virtue in the modern-day Restoration comedy, Scandaltown, at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith. He then went on to play Antipholus of Ephesus in The Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare's Globe, before being cast as Sebastian in Twelfth Night. As for his TV and film credits, Matthew won the role of Guy Thwarte in Apple TV+s The Buchaneers in 2023 before landing his first big-screen gig in Prime Video's romantic drama, My Fault: London.

© Getty Images for Prime Video UK Matthew's life off-screen While Matthew tends to keep his personal life private, he did reveal his "happy place" during an interview with The Italian Rêve, sharing that he likes staying at an Airbnb in Suffolk with his drama school friends. "There's a bonfire outside where we burn logs, sit around and each plays a song," he explained. "There, we just talk about life and listen to music, sitting in the dark by the fire all night, for usually four days straight."

© Apple TV+ Matthew's role in The Buccaneers Matthew plays Guy Thwarte, who finds himself caught in a love triangle between Annabelle 'Nan' St. George (Kristine Froseth) and his best friend, Theo, Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers). Season one ended with Nan abandoning her plans to run off with Guy, instead deciding to go through with her marriage to the Duke in order to save her pregnant sister, Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), from her abusive husband, Lord Seadown (Barney Fishwick). So, what can fans expect from season two? The official synopsis reads: "In the first season of The Buccaneers, a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s…setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders—England is their home. In fact they're practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front-page, wanted for the kidnap of her unborn child. "All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births, and deaths...themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast."

The Buccaneers season two premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, 18 June.