The Waterfront star Melissa Benoist's private life with famous husband

Melissa Benoist is a familiar face on our screens thanks to her starring role in Supergirl, as well as for her performances in Glee, Whiplash, and The Longest Ride. The actress and singer is currently starring in Netflix's new crime drama, The Waterfront, about an influential fishing family in North Carolina who dive into dangerous waters to keep their family business afloat.

But did you know that Melissa isn't the only famous face in her family? She's married to actor Chris Wood. Find out more about their relationship below…

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX Melissa Benoist plays Bree Buckley in The Waterfront

Meet Melissa Benoist's husband

Melissa, 36, is married to actor Chris Wood, 37, whom she met on the set of the CW superhero drama Supergirl, which aired from 2015 to 2021. While Melissa led the cast in the titular role, Chris portrayed Mon-El.

© John Photography/Shutterstock Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood both starred in Supergirl

As well as Supergirl, Chris is perhaps best known for playing Kai Parker in the sixth season of the CW's drama The Vampire Diaries. He also portrayed Adam Weaver in The Carrie Diaries and police officer Jake Riley in Containment.

Melissa and Chris's relationship

When Melissa and Chris met, the Whiplash actress was married to her Glee co-star, Blake Jenner. Their two-year marriage ended when Melissa filed for divorce in December 2016.

Melissa and Chris didn't spark romance rumours until July 2017, when they were spotted at Los Angeles International Airport together.

© Getty Melissa and Chris wed in 2019

The couple announced their engagement in February 2019, with Melissa sharing the news on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the actress wearing an engagement ring, she penned: "yes yes yes it will always be yes."

Melissa and Chris tied the knot in California in September 2019.

Melissa and Chris' family life

Six months after their wedding, Melissa and Chris announced that they were expecting their first child.

In a joint social media post, which showed the actors posing with their dogs, Melissa wrote: "A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! ??? @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he's going to be a real one!"

The pair welcomed their son, Huxley Robert, in September 2020. The Glee actress shared the news on Instagram, revealing that she had given birth "a few weeks ago."

"Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago," wrote the star, adding: "And this little boy is everything."

The Waterfront is available to stream on Netflix.