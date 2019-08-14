Mindhunter season two: Everything you need to know about the Netflix crime show That's our weekend viewing sorted!

Season one of Mindhunter was one of Netflix's most talked about shows. Set in the 1970s, the series focused on two fictional detectives as they investigated the real life crimes of murderers and try to get to the bottom of why these criminals did what they did. Fans of the show were quick to praise the psychological element of the show, and season two promises to deliver more from the era's most disturbing villains. Here's why you need to watch the detective drama…

What happened in Mindhunter season one?

Holden Ford and Bill Tench are investigating serial killers for one purpose; to better understand them in the aim of solving future serial crimes sooner by getting into the mind of a killer. As they become more embroiled in their work, their personal lives suffer – as does Holden's mental health as he becomes friends with one of the killers they have interviewed, Kemper. Series two ends with Ford finally having a panic attack after encountering Kemper in hospital, and hints at season two as a ADT serviceman is seen burning drawings. The series is back on the non-fiction book, Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

What will Mindhunter season two be about?

Ford and Tench are back and determined to interview serial killers and learn more about how they think to solve future crimes. So far, the series have revealed that Charles Manson will appear in the series, and is described as the person Holden wants to question more than anyone. Interestingly, the actor who plays Charles, Damon Herriman, also portrays him in the Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The series is also thought to feature Dennis Rader, who killed ten people from 1974 to 1991, and Wayne Williams, who was convicted for the murders of two adults and 22 children.

Who is in the cast of Mindhunter?

Jonathan Groff, best known for originating the role of King George III in Hamilton and as Jesse St James in Glee, plays Holden Ford, the young detective determined to approach murderers in a new way in order to learn more about them. Speaking about his character, showrunner Joe Penhall told News.com.au: "I started with Holden after Holden Caulfield in Catcher In The Rye, the ultimate young green antihero of American literature. But I was driving a Holden when I came up with the idea, a rental, and it got me thinking and Ford seemed the obvious second name." Meanwhile, Holt McCallany will reprise his role as Bill Tench, while Dr Wendy Carr will be played by Fringe star Anna Torv.

When will Mindhunter be released?

Fans of the show won't have long to wait, as the whole second season of the hit show will be available from Friday 16 August on Netflix. Here is the creepy trailer to keep you entertained in the meantime: