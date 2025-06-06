Michael Strahan delivers statement on future with GMA after eight year run

As Michael Strahan's current contract with Good Morning America slowly winds down, fans are eager to learn if he has plans to sign a new one.

The former NFL star and TV personality has his fingers in numerous pies with GMA, his NFL Sunday gig, as the host of The $100,000 Pyramid, and heading up his clothing and skincare line.

But on June 5, he dropped his biggest hint yet that he wants to stay.

In fact, Michael practically yelled it from the rooftops.

Keeping his job?

After a serious conversation with ESPN's Jay Harris, during which the sports anchor revealed he's battling prostate cancer, Michael thanked him for taking the time to speak about such a personal matter.

Jay then admitted he prefers being on "that side," referring to being in the interview seat.

Michael quickly leapt to defend his position and said: "You're not taking my spot, you gotta job," before adding: "You can't have mine, I'm here to stay."

While the conversation had a jokey tone, Jay knew he'd hit a nerve and at the end of the chat, he shook Michael's hand and quipped: "If you call in sick one day, let me know," to which Michael retorted: "I will....not.... I'm here to keep my job."

Contract end

This exchange delighted his fans who are hoping he signs back on for another lengthy contract with GMA at the end of 2025.

With so many strings to his bow, Michael is undoubtedly a busy man and he has touched on his retirement plans in the last year.

'I don't want to work forever'

His daughter, Isabella's, recent battle with brain cancer shifted his thinking over his hectic lifestyle.

"I like company, I like vacations," he said. "I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."

He also opened up to WebMD's online magazine when he championed the strength of his daughter: "Hearing her say, 'Dad, I'll do whatever it takes. I really want to live,' that broke me," the former New York Giants defensive end confessed.

"But it also made me appreciate life in a new way and put things into perspective. We all have busy jobs and lives; those things pale in comparison to what's important, which is family."

Michael also admitted he adores having such a varied career and it keeps his mind sharp.

GMA presenters at a glance Robin Roberts Started her career as a sports anchor for local television, becoming GMA co-anchor in 2005. George Stephanopolous Served as White House communications director during the Bill Clinton administration, joining GMA as political commentator in 2009. Ginger Zee Chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent for ABC News, joining GMA in 2013. Michael Strahan Started his career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, joining the show in 2016. Lara Spencer Correspondent for Nightline and ABC News, and television producer for her own DuffKat Media, joining GMA in 2011.

"It's exciting because everything I do is unique. Hosting a game show is nothing like doing an NFL show, which is nothing like doing GMA and the news. They all make me exercise a completely different part of my brain."