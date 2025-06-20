Keeley Hawes joins Line of Duty and The Split stars in 'action-packed' 6-part thriller

Prime Video has released a dramatic new look at its upcoming thriller series, The Assassin, starring Keeley Hawes.

The Miss Austen star leads the cast alongside Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor, Bates Motel) in the six-part series, which follows a retired assassin who's forced to team up with her estranged son in a fight for survival.

Keep reading for more details, plus a glimpse at the "action-packed" new series.

What is The Assassin about?

Penned by writing duo Harry and Jack Williams, the series follows Julie (Hawes), a retired assassin on a remote Greek island who is facing a somewhat thorny reunion with her estranged son, Edward (Highmore), visiting from England.

© Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/Panos Kostouros Keeley Hawes stars as Julie in The Assassin

The synopsis continues: "Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together."

© Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/Robert Viglasky The series follows a retired assassin who reunites with her estranged son

The newly-released images show Julie and Edward standing on a deserted road in Greece, while another shows Julie looking tense while her hand hovers over what looks to be an emergency red button.

Who stars in The Assassin?

Keeley and Freddie, who also serve as executive producers, lead the cast as Julie and Edward.

© Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/Panos Kostouros The thriller is set in Greece

They're joined by Gina Gershon (Riverdale), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty, Baby Reindeer), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Pirates of the Caribbean), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights, Game of Thrones) and David Dencik (The Ipcress File, No Time To Die).

Rounding out the main cast are Alan Dale (Dynasty, Lost), Gerald Kyd (The Swarm, The Split), and Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine, Cursed).

What has Keeley said about the show?

In a previous statement, Keeley praised the scripts as "spectacular".

© Prime Video/Two Brothers Pictures/Des Willie Freddie Highmore plays Edward

"I feel so lucky to have spent the summer in Athens with the wonderful Freddie Highmore and surrounded by a cast and crew of such high calibre," said the Bodyguard star. "Bringing Jack and Harry's spectacular scripts to life was an absolute joy - going to work has never been so much fun. I hope everyone enjoys The Assassin as much as we did."

The Assassin release date

The series will launch on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland this July. A release date has yet to be announced.