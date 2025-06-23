Viewers share major complaint over Prime Video's hit show We Were Liars

We Were Liars recently landed on Prime Video, and while the show has received a positive response from viewers, fans have taken to social media to discuss the shock twist in the story. Warning: major spoiler alerts ahead…

The story follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman, an incredibly wealthy teenager who spends each summer with her cousins and their friends at her grandfather’s New England private island. After a mysterious accident that Cadence struggles to remember, her summer suddenly becomes very different from the ones before.

In the show, it is eventually revealed that Cadence's cousins, Johnny and Mirren, and her boyfriend, Gat, were all killed in a house fire that they started. Cadence was the only survivor when things went terribly wrong. Cadence has been spending time with the ghosts of her family, who were never actually there throughout summer 17.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, people shared their thoughts on the surprising twist. One person wrote: "I thought I was just watching a regular teenage show but the ending turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster, what was that #wewereliars," while another person added: "Went to watch #WeWereLiars without knowing a single thing about the story and expected a relatively light teen drama… what I got is a whole lot of emotional damage and the need for an immediate therapy session."

A third person added: "No one told me #wewereliars was the most devastating [expletive] plot I’ve ever seen and heard in my life," while another posted: "I started #wewereliars thinking it was going to be another teen detective drama but it ended up being one of the most gut-wrenching shows about grief and breaking generational trauma I have ever seen."

Speaking about the shock twist, the novel's author E. Lockhart told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think it’s fun to be in the club of people who know a story already. And one thing that I never thought would happen with We Were Liars, because it is a story with a big plot twist, is I never thought I would have readers who reread it over and over and over. People come to my signings with Post-it notes and sticky notes all through their copies.

"They come with a tattoo on their arm. They come and tell me how many times they’ve read the book. So I don’t think we’re worried. People are not there only for the plot twist. They’re there for the feelings and the characters in the world."