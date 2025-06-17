White Lotus star reveals cast got paid 'a very low price' for acclaimed series

The White Lotus finale premiered two months ago, but that doesn't mean the drama is over. Jason Isaacs, who starred as Timothy Ratliff in the HBO show's third season, spilled tea about the production.

After the actor was asked if he and his cast mates were paid $40,000 per episode, he told Vulture: "I didn't know that was public knowledge. Generally actors don't talk about pay in public because it's ridiculously disproportionate to what we do – putting on makeup and funny voices – and just upsets the public."

"But," Jason continued. "Compared to what people normally get paid for big television shows, that's a very low price. But the fact is, we would have paid to be in it. We probably would have given a body part."

© FilmMagic for HBO Jason and Patrick at "The White Lotus" finale premiere

Jason appeared alongside a star-studded cast, including Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Parker Posey, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Although a few actors have less experience than Jason, who is best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, he didn't mind being paid the same.

"I never work for money," Jason said. "People will think I have huge stockpiles of money but sadly, what I've done rather immaturely is expand my outgoings to match my incomings and pretty much spent everything I've earned over the years."

More White Lotus drama

© Getty Images for HBO Jason and his White Lotus 'kids'

Season three was filmed in Thailand and followed ultra-wealthy travelers who are in search of a higher power. The show itself is full of theatrics – death, theft, and many arguments. But the cast of season three was also embroiled in drama too.

In another interview with Vulture, Jason said of cast relationships: "Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost."

That seemed to ring true when reports of tensions between co-stars, Aimee Lou and Walton, flooded the Internet. The two appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram after playing lovers on the show, only fueling the speculation that their relationship was strained.

© Getty Images for HBO Aimee Lou and Walton after their drama

"There is no feud," Walton told Variety in an interview with Aimee Lou. "I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me."

Aside from cast drama, there seemed to be tension between the crew as well. The show's creator, Mike White, became news after his composer, Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, spoke with The New York Times.

"Mike feels that I was always unprofessional to him because I didn't give him what he wanted," Cristóbal said. "But what I gave him did this, you know — did those Emmys, people going crazy."

To this, Mike told The Hollywood Reporter: "He says we feuded. I don't think I ever had a fight with him — except for maybe some emails. It was basically me giving him notes. I don't think he liked to go through the process of getting notes from me, or wanting revisions, because he didn't respect me. I knew he wasn't a team player and that he wanted to do it his way."

© Getty Images for HBO The White Lotus season 3 cast

Fans of the show will get more drama soon as HBO has confirmed a fourth season.