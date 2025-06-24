All Creatures Great and Small's Nicholas Ralph joins Shetland and Line of Duty stars in period drama adaptation

All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph has joined the star-studded cast attached to Wax Fruit, an upcoming series based on Scottish author Guy McCrone's internationally best-selling trilogy.

The drama, which is currently in development by Glasgow-born showrunner and executive producer Sarah Purser, follows the rise of the Moorhouse family from humble beginnings in rural poverty to the heights of 19th-century Glasgow society. Intrigued? Here's all we know so far.

What is Wax Fruit about?

The upcoming series blends "sweeping, character-driven period drama with a sharp, modern edge" and is described as "Succession meets Bridgerton, in tartan", according to the synopsis.

© Channel 5 All Creatures Great and Small star Nicholas Ralph has joined the cast

It reads: "Set between the Gaelic-speaking Highlands and the gritty streets of Victorian Glasgow, Wax Fruit follows the explosive rise of the Moorhouse family, who leave rural poverty behind to climb into the ranks of the city’s powerful merchant elite — at a time when Glasgow was one of the most glamorous and powerful cities in the world."

The cast of Wax Fruit

Nicholas, best known for playing James Herriot in 5's period drama All Creatures Great and Small, joins an impressive cast attached to the project, including Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Ashley Jensen (Shetland), Shirley Henderson (Dept. Q), Molly Windsor (Cheat), Elaine C. Smith (Two Doors Down), Kenny Doughty (Vera), Bill Paterson (Fleabag), Juliet Cadzow (River City) and Frankie Corio (Aftersun).

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Martin Compston is attached to the project

Emun Elliott (The Gold) has also joined the cast.

On signing on to the adaptation, Nicholas said: "Sarah's passion, energy and deep knowledge of the material and history was totally inspiring and with the incredible Scottish actors and creatives she had involved - some legends - I was already enamoured."

He continued: "Then Sarah sent episode one. I devoured it - all the characters are so well drawn and unique but at the heart you have the big bold Moorhouse family. I love the world, the time period and these wonderful characters and I am so invested. Needless to say, I’m very excited to be joining the Wax Fruit gang."

© Ian West Ashley Jensen is part of the cast

Showrunner Sarah Purser added: "We're over the moon that the brilliant Nicholas Ralph and wonderful Emun Elliott are joining the Wax Fruit team. We literally have the dream cast. The top-tier talent that Wax Fruit is attracting is testament to the quality of the source material and the skill and calibre of our scriptwriting team. We are thrilled with the ongoing interest and excitement."

Wax Fruit release details

According to The Scotsman, the adaptation has a detailed ﬁve-season arc, with episode one already written and funded by Screen Scotland. A teaser has been ﬁlmed, with the production plan is ready.

The producers are in active discussions with broadcasters and production partners.