Rachel Shenton's next role in epic film trilogy is worlds away from All Creatures Great and Small

Rachel Shenton is known and loved for her portrayal of Helen Herriot in Channel 5's hit period drama, All Creatures Great and Small – but her next acting role is a far cry from the Yorkshire Dales-set series.

According to her IMDb page, Rachel, 36, is set to reprise her role in the horror sequel, The Strangers: Chapter 2, the second movie in a trilogy of films directed by Renny Harlin.

WATCH: The Strangers: Part 2 is coming soon

The first film, The Strangers: Chapter 1, was released in 2024 and starred Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch.

The upcoming film is expected to arrive on our screens next year, although an official release date is yet to be announced.

Rachel plays Debbie, the sister of Madelaine's character Maya, in the film, which was a remake of the 2008 cult classic.

© John Armour/Lionsgate Madelaine Petsch stars as Maya

For those unfamiliar with the plot, it follows a young couple, Maya and Ryan, who embark on a cross-country road trip in search of a new life in the Pacific Northwest. But when their car breaks down in Oregon, they're forced to spend the night in a remote cabin, where they are terrorised by three masked strangers with no mercy.

The film ended with Ryan winding up dead while Maya was badly injured. The end credits scene showed Maya waking up in hospital to find one of her attackers waiting by her bedside.

Teasing the upcoming two movies, Madelaine told Variety: "Throughout every step of the next two films it's just, 'How is she going to get out of this terrorizing situation?'

© Getty Rachel Shenton at the premiere of The Strangers: Part 1

"And it's not necessarily all only home invasion, but they continue to invade her life in any way possible. Even in ways you don't think are possible, they’re doing something fucked up. We really bend the rules a lot, which is fun."

Madelaine also revealed that all three movies take place over five days. "I like to look at these three bodies of work as, especially as I play this character, really a character study on if you push a person past their breaking point, who are they left with at the end of the day," she told Digital Spy.

© John Armour/Lionsgate The second film is set for a 2025 release

As well as Madelaine and Rachel, we'd also expect to see the return of Ema Horvath as Shelly and Richard Brake as Sheriff Rotter.

While Madelaine is best known for playing Cheryl Blossom in the teen drama Riverdale, Rachel is known for her roles in All Creatures Great and Small, Hollyoaks and White Gold.