What we have watched this week: Christmas special

A very Happy Christmas from HELLO!'s TV team! While we are, of course, very excited to start celebrating Christmas and all of the turkey, tinsel and games of Monopoly that come with it - we have to admit that we are especially excited to settle in front of the TV and watch some of the amazing shows coming out over the festive period. Check out some of our favourites, that we think you might love too...

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special - Channel 5

All Creatures Great and Small returns to our screens with its annual festive special this week to get us all in the Christmas spirit. The heartwarming drama never fails to entertain and it's safe to say this year's Yuletide episode could be its best yet.

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small teases dramatic Christmas special as Helen goes into labour

In the episode, Mrs Hall is getting ready for a community celebration in Darrowby, whilst Siegfried tries to persuade Carmody to dress up as Father Christmas. Meanwhile, James is missing home whilst away at the RAF training base, with his heavily pregnant wife Helen struggling with his absence from Skeldale House. Although James is keen to do the right thing and fulfil his duty, he's desperate to see Helen. Will he make it home in time for Christmas?

The festive special features the show's usual, comforting mix of humour, drama and heart. Time to settle down with a mug of hot chocolate or mulled wine and enjoy! - Nicky Morris, Senior TV and Film Writer

© Channel 5 All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special

Death in Paradise Christmas special - BBC

Death in Paradise became a firm family favourite over lockdown - we'd watch it remotely with grandparents and all try to guess whodunnit before the final denouement. So Christmas specials are the ultimate Death in Paradise family moment for us - because finally, we're all together, gathered around the TV, trying to figure it out. It's so rare in these days of Netflix and YouTube, to have a time we all commit to being in the same place at the same time. It's like a little bit of Christmas magic. We can't wait! - Sophie Vokes Dudgeon, Chief Content Officer

© Denis Guyenon Christmas Special,Christmas Special is back with DI Neville Parker

The Tourist season 2 - BBC

Christmas presents aren’t always wrapped under the tree, sometimes they are Jamie Dornan returning as Elliott Stanley in the wild ride that is The Tourist season 2. The show is back on New Year’s Day on BBC, and I was lucky enough to check it out at an early screening. Believe it, Santa has delivered this time! Happy New Year to all, but especially to Jamie. - Emmy Griffiths, Digital TV and Film Editor

© Steffan Hill Jamie Dornan returns as Elliot Stanley

Fool Me Once - Netflix

Me again! I’m checking my list, checking it twice, and have another juicy New Year’s Day treat I can’t resist recommending to viewers! Fool Me Once is another Harlan Coben thrill ride that I am certain is going to be a big hit. Starring is the king of Harlan’s cinematic universe, Richard Armitage, alongside Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley - and I just know everyone will be binge-watching it! - Emmy Griffiths, Digital TV and Film Editor