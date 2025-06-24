Bradley Walsh and son Barney announce major news that will delight fans

It's great news for Bradley Walsh and his son Barney as the hit BBC show, Gladiators, has been renewed for a third season and a brand-new Celebrity special.

The father-son presenting duo will return to the Sheffield arena once again to film 11 new episodes and a Celebrity special, which are set to air on the BBC in 2026.

The news was shared on Instagram in a joint post between Barney, Bradley and the BBC that read: "Get ready to feel the power again! Gladiators will return for a brand-new series and Celebrity Special in 2026."

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "OH WE ARE SO BACK!! Can't wait to cheer on Giant, Fire, Hammer, Cyclone, Fury, and Nitro again!" while another added: "Work hard. Dream big."

© James Stack Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh host the hit BBC show

What to expect from Gladiators series 3

Bradley and Barney Walsh will be back at the helm while Saturday Night Superheroes Apollo, Athena, Bionic, Comet, Cyclone, Diamond, Dynamite, Electro, Fire, Fury, Giant, Hammer, Legend, Nitro, Phantom, Sabre, Steel, and Viper return to the arena, showcasing their "power, agility and bold banter against the courageous contenders".

The synopsis continues: "The competition promises to be hotter than ever with brand new events to look forward to plus four more brave celebrities will be taking on the toughest test on TV as they enter the arena in a bid to prove they have the power to succeed and emerge victorious."

© BBC Gladiators will return with a third series and Celebrity special

The series is the most watched Saturday night series on BBC iPlayer and the third most watched Entertainment series overall, averaging 5.3 million, with nearly two-fifths streaming on demand.

What have the creatives teased about the new series?

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said viewers can look forward to "even more epic battles, more high-octane action and of course even more foam fingers than ever before".

© BBC The new episodes will air in 2026

Meanwhile, Dan Baldwin, Managing Director of production company Hungry Bear Media, said: "We have been absolutely blown away by the reception Gladiators has received from families up and down the country. It has become a HUGE part of Saturday night viewing on the BBC. We are extremely excited to deliver another series, so expect even more spandex, hairspray, protein shakes and fake tan this summer in Sheffield!"

How to watch Gladiators

Season three will air on the BBC in 2026. Viewers can stream all available episodes of the show on BBC iPlayer.