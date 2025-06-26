Michael Strahan's silence speaks volumes as he avoids career conversation on GMA

Michael Strahan wasn't his vocal self on Thursday's show when he opted out of a chat with his co-hosts — and it didn't go unnoticed.

The jovial TV star sat quietly while his co-hosts, Rebecca Jarvis, Whit Johnson, Robin Roberts and Ginger Zee, chatted up a storm about how to prepare your children for their first job.

Rebecca led the conversation about resumes, job interviews and more, and afterward they got to thinking about their own first dip into employment.

However, Ginger and Rebecca's "first jobs" were very different to Michael's, something Robin pointed out.

NFL pro

© Getty Michael was a professional NFL player

She turned to the former NFL pro and pointed out that his first job was playing for the New York Giants.

Michael was teased about this and he was quick to defend himself. "That's why I didn't join in the conversation," he pointed out.

The light-hearted discussion continued as Whit asked: "Did you have to fill out an application for that?"

© Disney General Entertainment Con Michael was teased by his co-star

Michael laughed along and insisted that it all "worked out" for the best anyway.

Michael had a successful 15-year career in the NFL during which he played as a defensive end for the New York Giants.

Difficult journey

© Getty Images Michael said high school was no fun

But his path to success was far from easy and he previously opened up about some agonizing moments from his past.

The star spilled his feelings for ESPN's More Than an Athlete.

Michael documented how difficult and lonely high school was for him and said: "High school to me was surviving every day. I never felt like I had a handle on everything. I was just surviving."

© ABC He's an adored member of the GMA team

Michael moved from Houston, Texas to Germany when he was nine years old so that his father could take an army post there.

He returned to his birth town in his senior year when he went to live with his uncle and only began playing football then.

"My social life right there," he said, making a tiny gesture with his hand. "Or as the kids say, 'loser'. Nothing happened in my social life. My life was school and I played football which was the real reason I was there.

© GC Images From pro athlete to TV personality

Despite insisting he was "always playing catch up," with other players, Michael played just one season of football before he landed himself a scholarship from Texas Southern University.

He played his entire professional career for the Giants after he was signed by them. He won the Super Bowl with the team in 2007 and had his No.92 jersey retired by the franchise.