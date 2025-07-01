TV viewers devastated after 'excellent' drama 'cancelled' after one season

The hit medical drama Doctor Odyssey will not be returning to TV screens anytime soon.

The ABC series, which comes from Ryan Murphy, has been cancelled by default as contracts are not being renewed, allowing the cast and crew to work on other projects, according to Deadline.

The 18-episode show, which stars Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, has not been formally cancelled, according to the publication. It reports that Murphy is weighing creative options as to where he may want to take it next.

If the show is to return, new deals with the cast will have to be made.

Craig Erwich, President, Disney Television Group, told Deadline in May: "Doctor Odyssey isn't currently on our schedule. Ryan's really busy. He's doing a lot with us. 9-1-1, 9-1-1 Nashville, All’s Fair [for Hulu]. So we're just continuing that creative conversation with him."

© Disney/Tina Thorpe Joshua Jackson and Phillipa Soo star in the drama

What is Doctor Odyssey about?

The series, billed as a "high-octane procedural", follows Max Bankman, the newly-hired doctor on board a luxury cruise ship, where "the staff works hard and plays harder".

With the help of his small but mighty medical team, Max navigates unique medical crises, miles away from the nearest shore.

Who stars in Doctor Odyssey?

Joshua Jackson (Dawson's Creek) leads the cast as Max, while Phillipa Soo (Shining Girls) plays Nurse Avery.

© Disney/Tina Thorpe The drama has not been picked up for a second season

Other cast members include Don Johnson (Knives Out), and Sean Teale (The Gifted). Guest stars include Glee's Chord Overstreet, Empire's Rumer Willis and singer Shania Twain.

What are fans saying about the show's cancellation?

It's safe to say that news of the show's cancellation hasn't gone down well with fans, who have hailed the show as "excellent" and "addictive".

Taking to social media, one person penned: "I'm genuinely so devastated, as unhinged as this show was, it gave me so much joy and deserves another season," while another added: "They really cancelled Doctor Odyssey and I feel personally attacked. Yeah, it was chaotic. Yeah, it didn't always make sense. But it had heart, and in the end, I weirdly loved every minute of it. I'm gonna miss this messy, unserious emotional gem."

© Disney/Tina Thorpe The 18-episode show first aired in 2024

A third fan wrote: "I'm not happy! I was hoping for season 2. It really was a great show and a great escape to wherever it went. I hope they reconsider."

Doctor Odyssey is available on Disney+ in the UK, and on Hulu in the US.