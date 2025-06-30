Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All Creatures Great and Small's Callum Woodhouse shares new glimpse at very different role away from show
The 31-year-old actor stars in the World War Two horror, Monster Island

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Callum Woodhouse has shared a glimpse at the upcoming horror film, Monster Island, which comes to the streaming service Shudder in July. 

While Callum is perhaps best known for playing Tristan Farnon in 5's period drama All Creatures Great and Small, the upcoming World War Two-set film sees the actor as a British soldier being hunted down by a deadly creature on a deserted island.

Callum, 31, shared a trailer for the film, which is written and directed by Mike Wiluan, in a joint Instagram post with Shudder. 

Callum Woodhouse© Shutterstock
Callum Woodhouse is known for his roles in All Creatures Great and Small and The Durrells

The caption read: "A ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan, hunts a Japanese soldier and British POW after they find themselves stranded on a desert island during World War II.

"Starring Dean Fujioka and Callum Woodhouse, MONSTER ISLAND premieres July 25 on Shudder."

Monster Island comes to Shudder on July, 25. 

