Alan Ritchson's jaw-dropping American Idol audition years before Reacher fame
The actor had a very different look back in the day

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Long before Alan Ritchson was gracing TV screens as Jack Reacher, he was a fame hungry 20-year-old eager to break into the entertainment industry. 

The actor auditioned for American Idol on both seasons two and three and his showcase got one of the original judges hot under the collar. 

While he was unsuccessful in his first attempt, he fared much better in season 3. 

At the time, Alan was an Abercrombie & Fitch model and his striking good looks and confident swagger had Paula Abdul smitten from the start. 

Undeniable charm

Alan shaved head smile younger © Getty Images
Alan was a model

So much so that Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson left the room so Alan could serenade Paula with his rendition of Stevie Wonder's "You are the Sunshine of My Life," complete with some boyband dance moves. 

His charm and talent got him through to the next round and he headed to Hollywood. 

Paula Abdul, judge during "American Idol" Season 4 - Results Show - April 27, 2005 at American Idol Studios in Los Angeles, California, United States.© Getty Images
Paula was smitten by Alan

However, they weren't so taken with his performance of "Broadway" — which can be viewed above — during which he caressed his body in moves which wouldn't have been out of place in Magic Mike. 

While his dreams of becoming a singing sensation didn't go as planned, American Idol helped pave the way to his success today. 

Moved to Hollywood

Alan Ritchson years before fame, young tight t-shirt youthful© Instagram
He quit modeling to focus on acting

"Even though I was cut, I was enamored of the passion people had there for their art," the Niceville, Florida native later told the Wall Street Journal. "I decided to stay [in Hollywood] and landed TV commercials and auditions."

Just a year later, he booked Smallville, in which he was the first person to play a live action version of Aquaman.

His career

Catherine looks up adoringly at her husband Alan Ritchson
With his wife Catherine

Alan has been open about the challenges he's faced on his rollercoaster ride to fame. 

He suffered many difficult experiences during his career as a model which resulted in a bipolar diagnosis

Alan subsequently quit modelling to focus on acting. 

Alan and his family visit Stone Henge© Instagram
Alan has the support of his wife and three boys

In addition to Smallville, his acting credits include Black Mirror and a recurring role in DC Universe series Titans.

He also starred as Raphael in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.

His casting in the lead role for Reacher in 2022, was huge and he's since earned himself roles in 2023's Fast X for the hit Fast & Furious franchise, and Guy Ritchie's movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

