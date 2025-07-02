Alan Ritchson's jaw-dropping American Idol audition years before Reacher fame

Long before Alan Ritchson was gracing TV screens as Jack Reacher, he was a fame hungry 20-year-old eager to break into the entertainment industry.

The actor auditioned for American Idol on both seasons two and three and his showcase got one of the original judges hot under the collar.

While he was unsuccessful in his first attempt, he fared much better in season 3.

At the time, Alan was an Abercrombie & Fitch model and his striking good looks and confident swagger had Paula Abdul smitten from the start.

Undeniable charm

© Getty Images Alan was a model

So much so that Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson left the room so Alan could serenade Paula with his rendition of Stevie Wonder's "You are the Sunshine of My Life," complete with some boyband dance moves.

His charm and talent got him through to the next round and he headed to Hollywood.

© Getty Images Paula was smitten by Alan

However, they weren't so taken with his performance of "Broadway" — which can be viewed above — during which he caressed his body in moves which wouldn't have been out of place in Magic Mike.

While his dreams of becoming a singing sensation didn't go as planned, American Idol helped pave the way to his success today.

Moved to Hollywood

© Instagram He quit modeling to focus on acting

"Even though I was cut, I was enamored of the passion people had there for their art," the Niceville, Florida native later told the Wall Street Journal. "I decided to stay [in Hollywood] and landed TV commercials and auditions."

Just a year later, he booked Smallville, in which he was the first person to play a live action version of Aquaman.

His career

With his wife Catherine

Alan has been open about the challenges he's faced on his rollercoaster ride to fame.

He suffered many difficult experiences during his career as a model which resulted in a bipolar diagnosis.

Alan subsequently quit modelling to focus on acting.

© Instagram Alan has the support of his wife and three boys

In addition to Smallville, his acting credits include Black Mirror and a recurring role in DC Universe series Titans.

He also starred as Raphael in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies.

His casting in the lead role for Reacher in 2022, was huge and he's since earned himself roles in 2023's Fast X for the hit Fast & Furious franchise, and Guy Ritchie's movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.