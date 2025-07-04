Cancelled hit TV show saved after massive backlash

A popular TV show has been renewed following a major fan backlash, which saw the likes of Florence Pugh and Dionne Warwick supporting its return. The Tiny Chef Show is a children's series on Nickelodeon which went viral online after animators created a clip of the 'Tiny Chef' receiving the sad news that his show was cancelled after two seasons.

The stop-motion character cheerfully answers a phone call before asking: "Cancelled? What do you mean cancelled?" After the phone call, he sits on his bed and cries – and fans all over the world called for the show to be brought back. Dionne Warwick was among them, tweeting: "@Nickelodeon are you proud of making this thing cry? Who is in charge over there? I want a name."

There is also a petition which has received over 10,000 signatures, and a membership club has raised over $120,000 to bring the show back. The petition reads: "In today's world, where negativity and stress often prevail, Tiny Chef…not only entertains but also inspires children and adults alike to explore their culinary passions and embrace kindness and imagination."

The campaign to renew the show has been a big success, as their official Instagram confirmed the news that it will be coming back. The post read: "We promise this is our last call to action asking you to sign up for Chefs fan cwub if you haven't already!!!

Tiny Chef went viral after 'crying' when hearing the show was cancelled

"The team is getting ready to turn the tiny cameras back on in Chef's tree stump home because you all have SAVED TINY CHEF!!!! The outpouring of love, messages, fan art and donations have truly meant the world to the team. We are excited to get back to work and capture Chef's next journey!!! From the blottum of or heawts, fank yew."

Tiny Chef was cancelled by Nickelodeon

Replying to the post, one person wrote: "Please tell me there's going to be a follow up video where Cheffy finds out the good news!" Another person added: "I’m still not over the lip quiver and the sob. It just broke my heart. May the great Cheffini never, ever, ever feel that way again," while a third person wrote: "This 35-year-old man couldn’t be happier lol I will be watching everything that adorable chef puts out."

There is no word yet whether the show will return with Nickelodeon or another streaming platform.