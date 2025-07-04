A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: all we know about seasons two and three

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is enjoying a second wind at the moment after the BBC show landed on Netflix in July, with new viewers discovering the brilliant novel adaptation from the book of the same name from Holly Jackson.

The YA tale follows a teenage girl, Pip Fitz-Amobi, who takes on a cold case for a class project and discovers more than she ever bargained for - but with three books in the trilogy, will the show return for seasons two and three? Here's what we know so far…

Season two details

While we don't have any concrete plans about season three just yet, the BBC confirmed that the show would return for a second season back in November 2024, and began filming in early 2025.

© BBC Anna Maxwell Martin in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Although there haven't been any announcements about the release date just yet, fans could optimistically expect the show to be released in late 2025 or early 2026.

Part two will adapted the second novel in the series, Good Girl, Bad Blood, which follows Pip on her next case after discovering the truth of what happened to Andie Bell and whether Sal Singh really was behind her death. Now with a podcast, Pip is brought back into the world of crime when a key witness in a trial disappears, with Pip the only one who is able to find out what happened to him.

What might happen in season three?

The third book in the series As Good as Dead's synopsis reads: "Pip is used to online death threats, but there’s one that catches her eye, someone who keeps asking: who will look for you when you’re the one who disappears? And it’s not just online. Pip has a stalker who knows where she lives.

© Joss Barratt/Netflix Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

"The police refuse to act and then Pip finds connections between her stalker and a local serial killer. The killer has been in prison for six years, but Pip suspects that the wrong man is behind bars. As the deadly game plays out, Pip realises that everything in Little Kilton is finally coming full circle. If Pip doesn’t find the answers, this time she will be the one who disappears."

Who is in the cast?

Emma Myers will be returning as Pip, alongside Zain Iqbal, who will reprise his role as Ravi Singh, Pip's partner. Holly Jackson will also be co-writing the show, which she announced in a post which read: "I am BEYOND thrilled that we can continue Pip’s story and, this time, I’m writing on the show! We owe everything to the dedicated fans, and I can’t wait to reunite with my AGGGTM family!"