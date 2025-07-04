The Old Guard star's four-word response to whether there will be third film

After leaving the second movie on a major cliffhanger, fans have been asking about a third The Old Guard movie – but is it going to happen?

While there's plenty of speculation about the future of the series, the director, Victoria Mahoney, opened up about the second film and gave a four-word response about the show's future.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she simply said: "I genuinely don't know," before adding: "I don't know what's going on outside this room. I have no idea. I hope for it, and I hope that audiences get it, and I hope everyone that goes to play on that third one has a ball and kicks ass and I'll be rooting for them. I won't be there, but I will be rooting for them. Sincerely, vigorously."

Victoria, who won't be available to direct a third movie due to prior commitments, added: "I’m not in the room. I’m not in that discussion of whether there will be another or not. The duration of [The Old Guard 2] took me from other projects I have, so I am legally obliged to some other projects. So, I will be working for the next six, seven years, on some other jobs."

Chatting to ScreenRant, she also opened up about the reason behind the shocking cliffhanger, saying: "The people who spearheaded it, we were concerned and interested in a sense of wonderment and hope. I wasn't attached to how we got there. I was attached to [that feeling] of wonderment and hope and strength and fortitude and unity."

She continued: "As far as it being a cliffhanger, I don't know how to approach things as a mechanism."

Charlize Theron, who plays Andy in the first two movies, also spoke candidly about a third film, admitting that she was "never confident" that it would be made.

She explained: "One thing I’ve learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it’s really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction. This was always where we wanted to land the film, and it’s also very reminiscent of the first one."

She concluded: "So we treated this one exactly the same, but I’m being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that [third film] would even look like."