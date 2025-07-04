Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Old Guard star's four-word response to whether there will be third film
Henry Golding as Tuah, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, Marwan Kenzari as Joe, Charlize Theron as Andy and KiKi Layne as Nile in The Old Guard 2© ELI JOSHUA ADE/NETFLIX Â© 2025

The Old Guard has been a hit for Netflix - but will there be a third movie?

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
31 minutes ago
After leaving the second movie on a major cliffhanger, fans have been asking about a third The Old Guard movie – but is it going to happen?

While there's plenty of speculation about the future of the series, the director, Victoria Mahoney, opened up about the second film and gave a four-word response about the show's future.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she simply said: "I genuinely don't know," before adding: "I don't know what's going on outside this room. I have no idea. I hope for it, and I hope that audiences get it, and I hope everyone that goes to play on that third one has a ball and kicks ass and I'll be rooting for them. I won't be there, but I will be rooting for them. Sincerely, vigorously."

Luca Marinelli as Nicky and Marwan Kenzari as Joe in The Old Guard 2

Victoria, who won't be available to direct a third movie due to prior commitments, added: "I’m not in the room. I’m not in that discussion of whether there will be another or not. The duration of [The Old Guard 2] took me from other projects I have, so I am legally obliged to some other projects. So, I will be working for the next six, seven years, on some other jobs."

Veronica Van as Quynh in The Old Guard 2

Chatting to ScreenRant, she also opened up about the reason behind the shocking cliffhanger, saying: "The people who spearheaded it, we were concerned and interested in a sense of wonderment and hope. I wasn't attached to how we got there. I was attached to [that feeling] of wonderment and hope and strength and fortitude and unity."

WATCH: The films have been huge hits

She continued: "As far as it being a cliffhanger, I don't know how to approach things as a mechanism."

Charlize Theron, who plays Andy in the first two movies, also spoke candidly about a third film, admitting that she was "never confident" that it would be made. 

Charlize Theron as Andy in The Old Guard 2

She explained: "One thing I’ve learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it’s really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction. This was always where we wanted to land the film, and it’s also very reminiscent of the first one."

She concluded: "So we treated this one exactly the same, but I’m being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that [third film] would even look like."

