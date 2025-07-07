BBC Breakfast stars rally around Nina Warhurst after heartbreaking family loss

The stars of BBC Breakfast have shared their support for co-star Nina Warhurst, who announced the heartbreaking death of her father on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the BBC star revealed that her dad, Chris, had passed away on Wednesday night, and shared his final moments in a moving post.

"My Dad died on Wednesday night," Nina began.

"From Sunday me, my Mum and sisters spent precious time with him around the clock….singing, crying, laughing, sharing memories. On his last day we had nursing home afternoon tea, chippy chips and wine together

"He drifted away gently with me and Amy holding him and telling him to 'go on ahead. We'll see you there soon.' And he did. I had my hand on his heart as the ripples softened and stopped.

"A gentle end to a gentle life. So much love and laughter and sunshine across days I'll never forget," continued the BBC presenter.

"He is in my mind all the time now as we adjust to a world without him in it. I can't quite accept that's real yet," Nina wrote of her father, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2022.

"But we think it's really important for anyone going through this to know that the end can be peaceful and beautiful."

© Twitter Nina Warhurst with her dad, Chris

Sharing her appreciation for the staff at her dad's care home, Nina concluded: "Kim, Daniel, Anna, Moody, Charlotte, Clara, Eddie, Obi, Sarah, Kat, Michael, Colin, Dorothy, Helen, Gracie and all the care home staff and residents who welcomed us in to their world and made it our home for those days and nights we can't thank you enough."

Inundated with support

The comments section was quickly inundated with messages of condolence from her colleagues, including BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay, who penned: "So sorry, dear Nina and family. You did him proud. Always. And he was clearly so proud of all of you. Sending loads of love. Take your time. Take care of one another," while Rachel Burden added: "Oh my darling, this is such sad news. That you for sharing him with us these last few years. He seemed like a beautiful soul. Love to you all. Xxx."

Meanwhile, BBC News correspondent Emma Vardy wrote: "Ah Nina lots of love."

Nina's dad and his journey with dementia

Nina has been very candid about her father's experience of dementia and opened up about his diagnosis on BBC Breakfast in 2023.

Earlier this year, Nina reflected on the feeling of loss she felt following her dad's diagnosis.

© BBC Nina opened up about her dad's diagnosis on BBC Breakfast in 2023

"I don't think I really became a proper grownup until we had to look after my Dad," she wrote on social media. "Because of dementia, I lost the home I could go to and still be a child. I lost one of those few pillars of people who I knew would love me, whatever. I thought that support was lost.

"But now I know that just being with him is enough. I don't know if it's primal, hormonal, chemical, emotional….. but leaning my head on his chest and closing my eyes for a few minutes gives me the sense of safety and love that I've always had and that I still need," she continued, adding: "We don't chat and laugh and sing as much as we did, even up to last year. But this is what we have left. And it's enough."