The Crown and Touch of Frost star dies after 'respected' 60-year career

David Killick has died aged 87 following a short illness. The beloved actor was a familiar face on British TV for decades, most notably known for his role as a pathologist in the 90s drama Touch of Frost.

He most recently starred as Mess President in season five of Netflix's The Crown.

In a statement from his agent, Stanton Davidson Associates, the actor's passing was confirmed: "It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our much loved friend and client David Killick, who died peacefully on Friday 4th July at St John’s Hospice, North London after a short illness.

"David was an actor for over 60 years, loved the business and his fellow actors, and was loved and respected in his turn by all who were lucky enough to work with him. He will be sorely missed."

David's film and TV career

David's distinguished career saw him grace numerous shows, including the ITV detective series A Touch of Frost, where he starred alongside Sir David Jason.

His film and TV career began in the 1970s, when he appeared in A Bridge Too Far, Minder, The Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady and Terry and June.

© Netflix David Killick appeared on season 5 of The Crown

More recently, a new generation of fans came to appreciate his talents through his role as Mess President in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown.

Beyond TV, David also starred in a number of reputable stage productions, from A Room With A View and The Importance of Being Ernest to The Crucible, Witness for the Prosecution and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

© Alamy Stock Photo David Killick (Crabtree) and Maggie Steed (Mrs Candour) in The School For Scandal at the Theatre Royal Bath in 2012

He is also attributed for his voice acting in Doctor Who: The Lost Stories and The Judgement of Sherlock Holmes.

His extensive TV credits include appearances in classic shows such as The Bill, Midsomer Murders and Without Motive.

Tributes come pouring in

Fans and supporters took to the comments of Stanton Davidson Associates' announcement, which was posted to Instagram, to offer their condolences.

Actor Rhîan McLean wrote: "The formidable Mr Killick. So pleased I had the honour to share the stage with him during his last job. Even more of an honour to know him. RIP Sir Killick x"

© Alamy Stock Photo David Killick (Florenz Ziegfeld) and Sheila Steafel (Mrs Brice) in Funny Girl at the Minerva Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre, West Sussex, in 2008

Meanwhile, another industry professional said: "So sorry to hear of this. David was always an utter joy to cast in a company, as well as being a wonderful actor. Will be much missed."

David Killick's contributions to British television will be fondly remembered by colleagues and audiences alike. Tributes continue to follow the announcement, as his supporters celebrate his life and legacy.