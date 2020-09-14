Where is the cast of A Touch of Frost now? Have you been rewatching A Touch of Frost on ITV3?

It seems almost unbelievable that the hugely popular show A Touch of Frost finished over ten years ago now. Starring David Jason as DI Jack Frost, the crime series aired from 1992 to 2010. So where are the cast of the beloved show now? Find out here...

David Jason - DI Jack Frost

David, 80, has been keeping himself seriously busy since A Touch of Frost finished - namely by taking part in plenty of documentaries! The actor, who also starred as Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses, appeared in a documentary about the sitcom in 2017.

David has narrated several documentaries

He also explored his career in television on David Jason: My Life On Screen, as well as presenting David Jason's Secret Service and David Jason: Planes, Trains and Automobiles. In 2020, the actor kept up with the new tradition, starring in David Jason's Great British Inventions.

Bruce Alexander - Superintendent Stanley Mullett

Bruce, 74, is perhaps best known for playing the Superintendent for nearly 18 years on A Touch of Frost, but that certainly isn't his only achievement! He played Peter Bachman in 2013's Love and Marriage, and most recently starred in BBC's Doctors - did you spot him on the show?

Bruce has since starred in Doctors

John Lyons - DS George Toolan

After appearing in 39 episodes of A Touch of Frost, John has enjoyed partaking in theatre work, and toured the UK with the show The Eleventh Hour back in 2018, alongside appearing in Jack and the Beanstalk.

He revealed that he is now a pensioner in an interview with This is Money for the Mail on Sunday in 2018, saying: "I started saving into a pension when I was 41, and I am so glad I did as I am drawing on it now. I also have a stock market Isa. I check on it, but I leave the fund manager to choose where my money is invested."

John starred in theatre following A Touch of Frost

Arthur White - PC Ernie Trigg

Arthur, 86, is actually the older brother of David Jason, and has previously appeared in The Darling Buds of May, Heartbeat, Family Affairs and As Time Goes By. However, it appears that he has retired from acting following the conclusion of A Touch of Frost.

Arthur appears to have retired following the show's conclusion

