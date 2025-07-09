Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix teases 'bone-chilling' mystery in dramatic new look at Wednesday season 2
Jenna Ortega stars in the supernatural drama

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Netflix has dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday Addams as a student at Nevermore Academy.

In Part 1 of the supernatural, coming-of-age drama's new series, one of Wednesday's psychic visions reveals that her best friend and roommate, Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), will die – and that she is somehow responsible. 

The official synopsis for the new eight-part series: "Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. 

"Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams

Part 1 of Wednesday comes to Netflix on 6 August and is followed by Part 2 on 3 September.

