'Suspenseful' six-part drama with 'mouth-dropping' moments is your next must-watch

Looking for your next drama obsession? The Australian series, Significant Others, has finally landed in the UK on STV Player – and there are six episodes to binge-watch right now.

Set against the breathtaking New South Wales coastline, the show follows three estranged siblings who are forced to reunite after their sister mysteriously vanishes.

Created and written by Tommy Murphy, known for his work on hit legal drama The Twelve, the six-parter is billed as a "suspenseful thriller with twists and turns in every episode". Keep reading for all you need to know.

What is Significant Others about?

The series opens with the disappearance of mum-of-two Sarah, who fails to come home from her daily swim in the sea, leaving her two children, Hanna and Ciaran, all alone.

The full synopsis reads: "Set along the stunning New South Wales coastline, Significant Others kicks off with the disappearance of a mother, Sarah, who goes for her daily ocean swim and doesn’t return, leaving her two teenage children, Hanna and Ciaran, distraught and alone.

© STV Player / Fremantle / Mark Rogers The series sees three estranged siblings reunite

It continues: "With their father also out of the picture, there is no choice but to call on Sarah’s three estranged siblings for help. But it's complicated: they all fell out over how assets were divided following their own mother’s death the year before. And as the trio come together to confront their unresolved tensions, a series of mouth-dropping, long-buried secrets start to rise to the surface."

Who stars in Significant Others?

Jacqueline McKenzie (Reckoning, Safe Harbour) leads the cast as Sarah. She's joined by Zoë Steiner (In Halves) as Hanna and Gulliver McGrath (Black Snow) as Ciaran.

© STV Player / Fremantle Significant Others is available to watch on STV

Other cast members include Alison Bell (The Letdown), Todd McKenney (Ladies in Black), and Rachael Blake (Wolf Like Me).

How was the show received?

The show received positive reviews from both critics and viewers, with The Guardian hailing it as "a class act from beginning to end" in its four-star review, while The Sydney Morning Herald called it "immediately absorbing".

© STV Player / Fremantle / Mark Rogers The series is billed as a suspenseful thriller

Meanwhile, one viewer hailed the show as "a fabulous series", while another praised the show's conclusion, writing: "Absolutely gorgeous ending to this amazing show."

How to watch Significant Others

Significant Others is available to stream now for free on STV Player.