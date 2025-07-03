Fans all saying the same thing about 'jaw-dropping' Jurassic World Rebirth scene

Viewers who tuned into the new era of the Jurassic franchise – Jurassic World Rebirth – have given their verdict on one particular scene in the blockbuster.

Billed as an "action-packed new chapter" that picks up three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, the new release follows an extraction team as they race to the most dangerous place on Earth, which is inhabited by "the worst of the worst that were left behind".

What are fans saying?

Following its release in cinemas, viewers praised the scene where paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (played by Jonathan Bailey), Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and the expedition crew see a pair of Titanosaurus for the first time.

© Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures Dr. Henry Loomis and Zora Bennett see the Titanosaurus

"Incredible and moving moment from #JurassicWorldRebirth," wrote one fan. "One of my all-time favourite moments in the Jurassic franchise. And the scale of this scene here is just jaw-dropping."

A second person said: "Every Jurassic Park sequel has a scene that tries to recapture the magic of seeing a dinosaur for the first time in the original and they always fall a little short. With Jurassic World Rebirth, I think they've finally cracked it. What a gorgeous and moving sequence."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "This scene in Jurassic World Rebirth reinstalled my faith in the franchise, pure beauty and wonder."

© Universal Pictures Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett

While critical reviews for the film are mixed – it debuted on Rotten Tomatoes at 54% – fans were in agreement that it definitely delivered on maintaining the magic of the franchise.

One person posted: "Jurassic World Rebirth is pure fun and classic Spielberg dinosaur spectacle. Gorgeous jaw-dropping visual effects and cinematography, a really likable cast and some of the best dinosaur scenes in the franchise. Entertaining, nostalgic and suspenseful, Jurassic is back to its roots."

What is Jurassic World Rebirth about?

The official synopsis reads: "Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.

© Universal Pictures Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis

"The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

"Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material.

© Universal Pictures The extraction team journey to the most dangerous place on Earth

"When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on a forbidden island that had once housed an undisclosed research facility for Jurassic Park.

"There, in a terrain populated by dinosaurs of vastly different species, they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades."

Who stars in Jurassic World Rebirth?

Leading the cast are Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, alongside Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid.

© Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures Mahershala Ali is Duncan Kincaid in JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH, directed by Gareth Edwards

Other cast members include Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado, David Iacono as Xavier Dobbs, Audrina Miranda as Isabella Delgado, Philippine Velge as Nina, Bechir Sylvain as LeClerc and Ed Skrein as Bobby Atwater.

How to watch Jurassic World Rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth is available to watch in cinemas now.