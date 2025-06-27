Today's Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie called out by co-star for sleeping on live show

Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie's behind-the-scenes behaviour was revealed on Friday's installment of The Today Show.

The co-hosts were joined by sleep expert Dr. Carol Ash to discuss the benefits of napping after a new study showed that even a 20 minute nap can supercharge your brain. However, it seems Craig and Savannah are all too familiar with taking a quick snooze – even when on-air.

Following the interview, Craig said: "Mr Roker, are you a big napper?"

"I haven't been, but I found lately I've been taking a couple naps," replied Al Roker.

Savannah then chimed in on the conversation to share that she "loves a nap".

"You're quite sharp, maybe that's it," added Craig.

Al then proceeded to hilariously expose his co-stars over their napping tendencies. "Perhaps it is," he said. "I know you guys nap during weather and so do the control room."

While Craig burst into fits of laughter, Savannah attempted to defend herself to prove that she listens to the meteorologist's weather updates. "You said it was getting sunny this weekend, right?" she said.

During her appearance on the show, Dr Carol Ash shares some insightful tips on how to maximize your napping time. "Simple things you can do. Number one, if you want to take a nap, you should take it between one to three in the afternoon as there's a natural circadian dip there," she explained.

"No more than 40 mins because you'll wake up with this grog and you want to keep the place where you nap dark and cool and quiet."

She continued: "And some simple relaxation tips starting with your toes working up to your face. There's a simple breathing technique called two, four, six."

This breathing technique activates the rest and digest nervous system and can help improve mental performance.

"Sleep is the solution," said Craig. "Sleep is the secret medicine," added Savannah.

Craig then proceeded to share how he enjoys taking a nap in the car home while commuting home from work. "Some states you have to be careful, they see you napping in the car and the police will show up," warned Dr. Ash,

"Any time you feel the need to sleep, sleep is the solution," she added.

Given Craig and Savannah’s demanding careers, it’s no surprise they seize every opportunity to squeeze in a quick nap. Savannah is clearly catching up on jet lag as she spent last week in the French Riviera as part of Cannes Lions 2025 for NBC.