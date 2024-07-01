A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Meet star Emma Myers

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has landed on BBC, and it's already received rave reviews. Led by Wednesday star Emma Myers, the series follows Pip Fitz-Amobi – a teen detective determined to solve the disappearance of 17-year-old, Andie Bell.

"Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it, everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn't so sure and she's determined to prove it," teases the synopsis.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder – trailer

"If Sal Singh isn't a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?"

Hailed for her performance as Pip, everyone's talking about Emma Myers right now, but what do we know about the actress? From her past roles to her future projects and personal life, we've got the lowdown.

Personal life

Born on April 2, 2002, in Orlando, Florida, Emma grew up with her parents, Nicole and Jeremy, and sisters, Isabel and Olivia. She was part of a homeschool co-op and has often spoken about feeling like an "outsider".

"I didn't have a lot of social skills growing up," she told Teen Vogue. "And being a nerd, or whatever, pushed me further out."

© Getty Emma Myers grew up in Orlando, Florida

Emma was interested in acting from an early age, but it was only after she turned 16 that she realised the world of Film and TV was for her. "It's been quite the journey since," she explained to Grazia.

"I would love to do more films — especially fantasy ones. I would love to do something with Oscar Isaac. He's so incredible and talented. If I could act with him, that would be a dream role. I'd also love to do a Christopher Nolan film."

© Getty Emma appears to be single

As for her relationship status, Emma appears to be single.

Career

Emma began landing minor roles in 2010, starting with Letters to God and The Glades. In the years that followed, she appeared in various short and made-for-television films.

No stranger to the screen, Emma's big break came in 2022 after she was cast as Enid Sinclair in Tim Burton's hit Netflix series, Wednesday.

© Netflix Emma landed her big break in Wednesday

"It was a good four months of auditioning. You'd audition, and then it would be silent, then you'd audition again, and it would be silent again," the actress recalled to 1883 magazine.

"You'd go in for a callback, and then more silence. It was a lot of waiting and a lot of hoping. It was a long four-month process, but it was totally worth it."

© Netflix The star has begun shooting season two in Ireland

Following the success of Wednesday, Emma has signed on for season two. Having entered production in May, the cast and crew confirmed that they'd touched down in Ireland.

As for Emma's future projects, the actress is signed on to appear in the upcoming Minecraft movie, which is slated for release in 2025.