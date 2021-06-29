Suranne Jones hints at returning to film Gentleman Jack season two

Suranne Jones has teased that she will be away for filming Gentlemen Jack season two - and shared a clip of herself kissing her two cute pooches goodbye! She captioned the adorable video: “Going away for a few weeks filming, always wish I could take my gang with me.”

She added a top hat emoji, which suggested that she would be away to film the popular BBC show. The popular series resumed filming back in November 2020, but Suranne confirmed that they had taken a break in filming back in April, writing: “We’re taking a filming break for the summer. Six months done. Two to go! Well done team! Such an amazing group of people ... we’ll be back to finish our GJ2 journey soon. Happy happy Friday.”

WATCH: Suranne Jones fusses over her adorable pet pooches

Speaking about being back on set in 2020, the show's creator Sally Wainwright told the BBC: "I'm more thrilled than I've ever been about anything that we're returning with a new series of Gentleman Jack. We've had such an extraordinary response from so many viewers all over the world about the first series, and I can't wait to show them what we've come up with this time."

While season one follows Anne Lister's burgeoning romance with Ann Walker, season two will see what life for the pair is like in wedded bliss. The synopsis reads: "Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

Are you excited for season two?

Suranne is also set to star in Vigil, a submarine murder mystery drama in which she plays DCI Amy Silva, who leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

