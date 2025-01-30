Suranne Jones to take on completely different role in ITV crime drama

Suranne Jones has teamed up with Jodie Whittaker on the ITV series, Frauds. Set to star in the six-part heist drama, the dynamic duo will appear as Bert and Sam, two con artists who reunite after 10 years, when the former is released from prison.

According to ITVs official synopsis: "We pick up the story as Sam anxiously waits for Bert to be released from a maximum-security prison on grounds of compassionate discharge. Frail and facing her final days, following a cancer diagnosis, Bert's mindset is as it's always been, to take risks and live life on the edge.

Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker will appear as "toxic" friends Bert and Sam

"Set in the picturesque mountainous region of Southern Spain, it's apparent from the outset that Sam and Bert have unresolved issues of the thieving kind.

"Locked into a pattern of fierce friendship coupled with deep mistrust, that goes back many years, Bert apparently has no one else to turn to in the final weeks of her life. And we sense this isn't going to be an easy ride for Sam, who is clearly burying feelings of guilt, and a past she'd rather stay forgotten.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Suranne has co-created the series with Hullraisers co-writer, Anne-Marie O'Connor

"Pricked by those feelings, she reluctantly agrees to give her ailing former friend a bed in the idyllic smallholding she calls a home. Despite trying to keep Bert at a distance, she is immediately pulled back into their complex and addictive relationship.

"On the pretext of one final, multi-million-pound art heist, Bert attempts to lure Sam out of retirement, but at what cost? Can Sam stay one step ahead of her former friend, who is clearly capable of treachery? Or will the push and pull of their toxic friendship see them both ruined before they are able to pull off the job and escape one another for good?"

An intriguing project, Suranne is billed as a co-creator on the series, after collaborating with Hullraisers co-writer Anne-Marie O'Connor. Speaking about what's to come, Suranne, 46, said: "Working on Frauds with Anne-Marie and (production company) Monumental for the last two years has been a wild ride.

"We took the idea of toxic female friendship and turned it on its head to give the heist genre an emotional heartbeat.

Frauds is yet to receive a release date

"I have always wanted to work with Jodie, and now I am," she continued. "I hope you love Bert and Sam and all they get up to as much as we do."

Currently, an exact release date for Frauds is yet to be determined, although it's confirmed to air on ITV and STV, and will be available for streaming on ITVX and STV.