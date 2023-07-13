Fans furious following Hollywood star's Emmy snub

The Emmy nominations are in, but fans are furious. Following the Television Academy's announcement on Wednesday, a number of fans have taken to Twitter to share their disappointment at this year's shortlist. But, the number one complaint by far, is Harrison Ford's 'snub' for the comedy-drama, Shrinking.

© Getty Harrison Ford was noticeably absent from the Emmy's shortlist

Prior to the announcement, it had been assumed that the Indiana Jones actor would land a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. But, while Harrison's co-stars Jason Segel and Jessica Williams received nominations for their roles on the show, the 81-year-old was left off the shortlist.

"EASILY the biggest snub of the Emmy nominations was Harrison Ford for SHRINKING. He gave the best performance in the show hands down, and showed off a side of his talent we haven't seen before," tweeted one fan.

"The Harrison Ford Emmy snub is absolutely insane to me. His performance in Shrinking will stick with me forever," agreed another.

"Harris Ford has been robbed!" commented a third, meanwhile a fourth tweeted, "HOOOOWWWWW was Harrison Ford not nominated for best supporting??? That is the biggest snub for me honestly."

The Apple TV series, which premiered in January, has already received widespread critical acclaim, with Harrison Ford and Jason Segel's performances praised in particular. Some publications have even called it the best performance of Harrison's career.

© Apple Fans were convinced the actor would receive a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Shrinking also boasts an 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which no doubt factored into its renewal for a second season.

While fans are disappointed at Harrison's Emmy snub, it's not the actor's sole chance of taking home an award for his role as Dr. Paul Rhoades. The A-lister is already up for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series or Comedy, at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

© Getty Images Harrison's performance in Shrinking was hailed as one of his best

In the case of the 75th Emmy Awards, Harrison is not the only celebrity that fans feel has been snubbed this year. Emily Blunt, Elizabeth Olsen, Paddy Considine, and Selena Gomez are just some of the stars who were absent from the 2023 shortlist.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also missed out on an Emmy for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. There were two Emmy categories that the Sussexes' show was considered for, Outstanding Documentary and Nonfiction Series, but it was overlooked altogether.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also missed out on an Emmy nomination for their docuseries

This may come as a surprise to fans, considering the show garnered a lot of interest when it dropped last December, and it even bagged more viewers than The Crown during its premiere. The royal couple will have to wait until next month to find out if they have bagged themselves a Hollywood Critics Award for their highly personal series, where they invited cameras into their lives.