Stranger Things finale teases shocking twist as major character 'vanishes'

Stranger Things season five is set to return in 2025, and fans couldn't be more excited to see how the tale of a group of friends in Hawkins, Indiana concludes. A new teaser trailer for season five has revealed "one last adventure" for the gang while revealing the episode titles - and they tease disappearances, traps and much more. Find out the titles here…

In a video posted to X, it says: "In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins. Stranger Things 5 coming 2025," revealing that the titles are The Crawl, The Vanishing Of ____, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape From Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

'The Vanishing Of __' appears to delete the name of a certain character, presumably to keep the plot a secret for as long as possible, but harkens back to the first ever episode of the show, The Vanishing Of Will Byers. 'The Rightside Up', however, hints at something hopeful in the finale - and hopefully means that our heroes manage to defeat the monsters of the mysterious Upside Down world once and for all.

Stars include Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard.

The show's creators, The Duffer Brothers, have spoken about what to expect from season five, saying that Will Byers is a "big part and focus" of the series. They told Collider: "We’re starting to see his coming of age, really which has been challenging for a number of reasons, some of which are supernatural. But you’re starting to see him come into his own."

Finn, who plays Mike, also spoke about the ending, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "Last season is sort of a crossroads, and so we’re getting back into a lot of the dynamics of season one, which is really fun.

"There’s some ‘leader Mike’ moments, and it’s a very grand season, obviously. Every season has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, and this season is huge, but it’s also kind of isolated as well."

The show creators confirmed that the show will conclude with season five. In an open letter, they wrote: "With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet but also the most rewarding one.

"There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first, we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broken police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down."