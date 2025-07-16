Julia Roberts is 'cooking up another masterpiece' in new #MeToo scandal film - all we know

Hollywood royalty Julia Roberts is back with what looks set to be another masterpiece as Amazon MGM has dropped the trailer for Luca Guadagnino's After The Hunt.

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield also star in the thriller that follows Alma Olsson, a respected and well-liked professor at an Ivy League university, who is forced to grapple with her own secretive past after one of her colleague, Hank Gibson (played by Andrew), is faced with a serious accusation by Maggie Price (Ayo), a philosophy student.

© Amazon MGM Andrew Garfield in a still from After The Hunt

The tense trailer leaves everyone as an unreliable narrator, and promises to ask audiences to question what they believe, who they believe, and why they believe it.

"All your generation, you’re scared of saying the wrong thing," says Andrew's Hank at the beginning of the trailer.

"When did offending someone become the preeminent cardinal sin?"

© Amazon MGM Ayo stars as Maggie, a philosophy student

It sets up the rest of the trailer as millennial vs Gen Z vs Gen X, with Julia's professor caught in the middle of Hank and Maggie, both of whom have a fixation on her.

"It’s just like, amazing to me that a young Black woman can get assaulted and all these white people find a way to make it about themselves," Maggie says at one point, after it emerges that she has accused Hank of sexual assault and he alleges he caught her cheating on a paper, and everyone around them remains focused on their own experiences.

© Amazon MGM Julia will play college professor caught in the middle

"Not everything is supposed to make you comfortable," Alma whispers into Maggie's ear at the end of the trailer, hinting at the dark uncertainty of the rest of the film.

Fans were quick to share their responses to the trailer with many admitting they were worried due to the sensitive nature of the film. But others are hoping this may be an awards vehicle for Emmy winner Ayo; "Her Oscar for supporting actress nomination is COMING IM GAGGING," tweeted one viewer.

© Amazon MGM Luca Guadagnino will direct the film

"This isn’t just a film. This is a tension headache in 4K. I need it injected into my veins," quipped another.

"So difficult to create a film responding to societal experience in a way that doesn't feel outdated or repetitive (ex. when did it become a cardinal sin to offend ppl) .. really excited Luca is taking on that challenge," added one fan of the director.

"Okay, AFTER THE HUNT' trailer just dropped and it’s awesome I'm already clearing my schedule. That cast is a masterclass waiting to happen. The hype is real!" read one response.

After The Hunt will premiere in theaters in New York and L.A. on October 10 and expand wide October 17.