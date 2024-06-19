Actors who had explosive clashes with directors: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, & more

The 1999 cult classic horror, I Know What You Did Last Summer, became a living nightmare for Freddie Prinze Jr.

After signing on as Ray Bronson in the hit slasher, the fledgling star worked alongside director Jim Gillespie, who made it clear that he'd envisioned another actor in the role.

In a 2023 interview with Too Fab, Freddie recalled: "He [Jim] was very direct in the fact that, 'I don't want you in this movie. So when that's your first job and you hear those words, it just wrecks you, man. It just wrecks you."

Explaining that Jim would give him "psychotic notes, like 'Don't leave your mouth open. You look stupid when you do that," Freddie almost quit the movie, and acting altogether. "I'm like, I'm either gonna break down or I have to beat this guy's [expletive]. Like those were the only two options in my head."

Following a reassuring talk with his co-star Ryan Phillippe, Freddie decided to stick it out, and once the film landed in theatres, his career took off. The actor – who also ended up marrying his co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar – remains thankful for the success of I Know What You Did Last Summer, and the lessons it taught him.

"I was in pain every single day on that movie. However, it prepared me for this business in a way – it sounds weird to say this – I'm forever grateful for Jim for being such an [expletive] because I've never met one like that since," admitted Freddie.