After the Hunt: All the details on Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield’s new movie

After the Hunt is the upcoming star-studded movie that has been described by Deadline as one of the “most talked-about scripts in recent memory”, but how much do you know about the new project? With filming having kicked off in London in July, here’s everything to know about After the Hunt…

What is After the Hunt about?

Directed by Call Me By Your Name and Challengers director Luca Guadagnino, the story has been described as a dramatic thriller which follows a college professor who finds herself at a professional crossroads after a brilliant pupil makes a damning accusation against one of her colleagues, leading a secret from her own past threaten to come to light.

© Arnold Jerocki Julia Roberts stars in the new movie

Who is in the cast?

The cast is seriously star-studded, with Julia Roberts playing the college professor, Alma Olsson, while Oscar-nominee Andrew Garfield plays Hendrik, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri plays Maggie, and Michael Stuhlbarg plays Frederick Olsson. Chloe Sevigney, Lio Mehiel, Ariyan Kassam and Will Price also star.

© Dia Dipasupil Ayo Edebiri stars as Maggie

Ayo shared a snap of the cast of the first day of filming, adding a funny screenshot from the movie’s director who sent her the picture asking her to share it on Instagram but ‘not as a story’. She captioned the post: “After the Hunt #notastory."

Julia replied with an unimpressed face emoji, hinting at an inside joke between the pair as Ayo replied with several smiley and heart face emojis.

© Getty Andrew Garfield is also set to star

Discussing the movie, one person wrote: “Chloe and Ayo in a film together??? This is legendary.” Another fan added: “Andrew’s hand on your shoulder…oh we’re about to FEAST.” A third person added: “AYO AND LUCA AND ANDREW GARFIELD OH MY GOD THE COLLAB OF THE CENTURY.” Are you excited to watch the new movie?

When is the movie's release date?

Since production has only just started, we don't have an exact date for the release just yet - so watch this space!