Is Westworld season 5 happening? Get the details 

Westworld has concluded after perhaps its strongest season since season one and leaves plenty of questions to be answered in a potential season five. So is the show returning for season five? Get the information here…

Fortunately for fans, it is looking likely that the show will indeed be returning for a fifth outing, yay! Although HBO has yet to officially announce the new series, Ed Harris has spoken about the final season, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I certainly have not been told, but I’m not sure if [William has] got much chance of surviving.

"I don’t know if he’s ever going to return to being that man [played by Jimmi Simpson]. I’m hoping that some aspect of who he was when he was younger comes back, but I really don’t know if it will. I have no idea what they’re planning. We have one more season, which will start filming next April and May. I have no idea where that’s going to end up."

So will season five be the last season? Although not much as been said about the show’s future, it was previously reported that the showrunners Joy and Jonathan Nolan had a deal for up to six seasons of the show.

Ready for season four

Fans were loving the season finale of the show. They took to Twitter to discuss, with one person writing: "If Tessa Thompson and Aaron Paul don’t win an Emmy for their performances this season THERE WILL BE BLOOD." At the same time, another added: "NOW THAT IS HOW YOU DO A FINALE GOT ME SHAKING CRYING SLIDING DOWN THE WALL."

