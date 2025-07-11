Nicole Kidman unveils natural hair after ditching wigs on family vacation

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to experimenting with her hair, typically using wigs to transform her locks into various styles, including long and poker-straight and super short pixie cuts.

However, on a recent family vacation to Croatia, Nicole, 58, let her natural hair free and rocked a head of bouncy curls that fell just below her shoulders.

Natural curls

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress is enjoying a break with her sister, Antonia Kidman, and her niece, Lucia Hawley, 27, who shared a sweet photo of the trio on Instagram.

In the snap, Lucia cuddles up to her mom and famous aunt, and they all look beautiful wearing long white dresses.

© Instagram Nicole's natural curls looked gorgeous

Nicole's naturally curly auburn hair stood out in the sunlight, and she looked relaxed and radiant in her floor-length dress with a subtle floral embellishment.

The actress has never been afraid to reinvent her look through bold hair transformations, but she does have some regrets when it comes to her natural curls.

In an interview with Allure in May, the 57-year-old reflected on her relationship with her corkscrew curls. "Why did I straighten my hair?" she admitted, after being shown a series of throwback photographs from the film Days of Thunder.

© Getty Images Nicole regrets straightening her curls

"I loved my hair there. That is my natural hair. Isn't that crazy? So for all the little girls out there – embrace the curl. Do not follow in my steps and straighten your hair," she added.

While she may regret turning to hair straighteners, Nicole's use of wigs has meant that she hasn't completely lost her natural ringlets, proven by her latest appearance.

"I can do that to my hair still," she said. "But it needs to be kind of humid, and I need to use the right product."

© Getty Images Nicole uses wigs and hairpieces to experiment with different hairstyles

This isn't the first time the actress has gotten candid about her locks. In an interview with the BBC, Nicole addressed the topic of her natural red hair. "I was very tall and very pale. I had red, curly hair and I was covered in freckles.

"I think my sense of belonging, in terms of belonging to the cool kids, wasn't there. Primarily being an introvert, I've subsequently found out, there was an innate shyness, but there was something I could do and that was act… That became the place that I felt comfortable."

© Getty Images Nicole's hair looked very different at the 2025 Met Gala

Nicole told Vogue in 2014 that she now embraces her natural curls to set a positive standard for her daughters. "I almost never straighten it anymore; I let it go curly and wild," she said.

"It's taken me 40-something years, but I [now] embrace the curl."

In recent months, Nicole has favoured wearing wigs to switch up her hairstyles. At the 2025 Met Gala, she stunned fans with her incredible hair transformation, debuting a dual-toned pixie cut with wavy bangs, and then she walked the ACM Awards red carpet with long blonde hair.

© Getty Images Nicole's wig cap could be seen during her appearance at Cannes

However, despite admitting that she enjoys "changing [her] hair" with the use of headpieces, it hasn't come without its challenges.

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Nicole suffered a wig mishap when the mesh cap of her wig peeked through as she graced the red carpet.