5's chilling new 2-parter with Nicola Walker is a must-watch for true crime fans

A new true crime documentary is just days away from its release on 5 – and it sounds chilling.

The Split star Nicola Walker narrates the series, titled Forensics: Murder Case, which delves into the brutal, unsolved murder of George Murdoch four decades later, while journalist Kirsty Wark presents the two-parter.

There's no shortage of true-crime documentaries on 5, but Forensics: Murder Case might just stand out from the rest. The series is a detailed exploration of a murder case that has haunted detectives since the 1980s and promises a rare glimpse into the inner workings of a cold case investigation.

What to expect from Forensics: Murder Case

The two-part documentary looks into the 1983 murder of Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch, 58, whose body was found beside his vehicle, with a cheese wire garrotte lying nearby.

© Channel 5 Mhorvan Sherret, a former detective who worked on the original 1983 inquiry, appears in the documentary

For 40 years, the case has remained unsolved, leaving George's family without answers and a community wondering if his killer still walks among them.

The documentary film explores the details of the crime and the significant advancements in forensics that have led to a major DNA breakthrough that could now solve the case, according to the synopsis.

It continues: "The police investigation has never closed but the murderer's identity has remained a mystery since 1983, the killer quite literally disappearing into the night. Now, over forty years later, there is a glimmer of hope – a DNA profile from preserved crime scene evidence that police believe belongs to George's killer."

© Channel 5 Detective Inspector James Callander is the Senior Investigating Officer on the murder inquiry

"Detectives from the eighties onwards have been haunted by this case; George Murdoch’s killer is the one that got away. The police of the past, however, were hampered by the lack of CCTV and mobile phone evidence – resources indispensable to a modern-day inquiry. Despite conducting 10,000 house-to-house inquiries and recording 7,000 statements, the killer has remained beyond their grasp.

But now the net is closing, and the public has a vital role to play. The killer's DNA hasn't matched to a profile on the national database, but detectives have the next best thing – a list of possible blood relatives that could lead them to the door of a murderer."

© Channel 5 The series comes to 5 on Monday, 21 July

In the second instalment, a breakthrough provides the police with a DNA profile believed to come from George Murdoch's killer, prompting detectives to track down people across the UK who could be blood relatives.

When will Forensics: Murder Case be released?

Episode one arrives on 5 on Monday, 21 July at 9pm. Episode two airs the following evening.

© Channel 5 The series delves into the death of Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch

