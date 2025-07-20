Netflix's 'twisted' 8-part mystery thriller is your next binge obsession

Are you a fan of female-led mystery thrillers? Netflix is just about to add The Hunting Wives to its roster of shows – and it sounds like the ultimate binge-watch.

Based on bestselling author May Cobb's novel and described as a "sexy, twisted, propulsive murder mystery", the eight-part thriller follows Sophie O'Neil, an East Texas newcomer who is drawn to an exclusive circle of women known as the Hunting Wives.

Starring Brittany Snow, known for her roles in Pitch Perfect and Hairspray, the show is billed to land on the streamer on Monday 21 July in the US, with a UK release set to follow soon.

Intrigued? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the show.

What is The Hunting Wives about?

Staying true to May Cobb's novel, The Hunting Wives tells the tale of Sophie, who moves to East Texas and succumbs to socialite Margo's southern charms – which leads to obsession, seduction and murder.

© Instagram Brittany Snow stars opposite Malin Åkerman in The Hunting Wives

The book's official synopsis reads: "Sophie O'Neill left behind the stressful, competitive life of big-city Chicago to settle down with her husband and young son in a small Texas town. It seems like the perfect life but Sophie soon becomes bored and restless.

"Then she meets Margot Banks, an alluring socialite who is part of an elite clique secretly known as the Hunting Wives. Sophie finds herself completely drawn to Margot and swept into her mysterious world of late-night target practice and dangerous partying.

© Instagram The Hunting Wives is based on bestselling author May Cobb's novel

"As Sophie's curiosity gives way to full-blown obsession, she slips farther away from the safety of her family and deeper into this nest of vipers.

"When the body of a teenage girl is discovered in the woods where the Hunting Wives meet, Sophie finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation and her life spiralling out of control."

Who stars in The Hunting Wives?

Malin Åkerman (Watchmen) takes on the role of Margo Banks, while Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) portrays Sophie O'Neil, the newcomer at the heart of the story. Rounding out the central trio is Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend's Wedding) as Jed Banks.

© Instagram Netflix is set to drop The Hunting Wives in July

The series also features Chrissy Metz (This Is Us) as Starr, Jaime Ray Newman (Catch Me If You Can) as Callie and Evan Jonigkeit (X-Men: Days of Future Past) as Graham O'Neil.

Supporting the main cast are Katie Lowes (Wreck-It Ralph) as Jill, Madison Wolfe (The Conjuring 2) as Abby and Chosen Jacobs (It) as Jamie.

It also includes Lauren Bowles (Ghost World) and Jamie Gray Hyder (True Blood) in undisclosed roles, alongside Alexandria DeBerry (A.N.T. Farm) as Taylor and Jessica Belkin (Elle) as Young Margo.

© Instagram Brittany leads the thriller as Sophie

When will The Hunting Wives be released?

While The Hunting Wives is set to be released on Netflix in the US on Monday 21 July, there is yet to be an official announcement on when audiences in the UK will be able to stream it – but we'll update you as soon as we know!