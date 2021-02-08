The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: everything we know about Disney+ show Are you excited for the Disney+ superhero series?

Following the huge success of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the second Marvel television spin-off to land on Disney+ in 2021 - but how much do you know about the series? Get all of the details here...

When is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's release date?

Fans won't have too much longer to wait, as the series will now premiere on 19 March on Disney+, yay! Like WandaVision, the series will be released one episode at a time, so we think it'll definitely be keeping us on our toes for a few weeks! Check out the amazing trailer here...

WATCH: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Superbowl trailer

What is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier about?

The official synopsis reads: "Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience."

So what can we gather from this? The ending of Avengers: Endgame saw an elder Steve Rodgers pass on his Captain America shield to Sam while Bucky looked on - and now it looks like Steve's two best pals are forging a future without him. The pair were also victims of Thanos' snap in Infinity War, so it is likely that the story will follow on from them returning after five years, and dealing with new threats that have arisen during that time.

Bucky is Steve's oldest friend, first appearing in Captain America: The First Avenger

Who is in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast?

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles as Sam and Bucky respectively, while the latest trailer has also confirmed that Emily VanCamp will be returning as Peggy's niece and Steve's love interest, Sharon Carter. Daniel Bruhl will also be returning as Baron Zemo, and the cast will also welcome Adepero Oduye as Sarah Wilson, while Don Cheadle will also make an appearance as Rhodey.

Anthony Mackie stars as Sam Wilson

