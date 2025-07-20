Kyra Sedgwick voices concern about future in industry in personal new message

Kyra Sedgwick did not hold back as she shared a passionate message on social media this weekend, admitting her concerns for the future.

Following the axing of The Stephen Colbert Show on CBS - one of the many programs that has not been renewed - she shared her thoughts online, alongside several photos of her husband Kevin Bacon and daughter Sosie appearing on the show over the years.

She wrote: "@stephenathome has been welcoming to my family and thousands of others over the years. He's funny, he's smart, and he deserves to stay on late night TV. "What is happening at CBS is dangerous territory. Let's all do our part to make it known that this sudden cancellation (and obvious censorship) is a disservice to comedians and media everywhere."

Kyra Sedgwick shared a message following the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Many fans were quick to agree with Kyra, with one writing: "Just canceled Paramount subscription. Steven deserves the loyalty to his truth and honest assessment of the situation!!" while another wrote: "Dark times indeed..hopefully Stephen will continue to speak out.."

A third added: "As an European, I watch so many of his show on YouTube. Stephen is intelligent and so funny! Maybe a streaming service can give him his own show! Let’s not censor the comedians who clearly and coherently speak!"

However, others argued that CBS may have simply wanted to stop airing the Late Show, while others pointed out the ratings could have played a part.

In July, Stephen announced at the start of his show that it would be coming to an end in May 2026.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Kyra's entire family are in the entertainment industry

He also revealed that he had only found out himself the night before. "Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night," Stephen said during his opening monologue. "Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the Late Show in May." "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced," he added.

"This is all just going away. And I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. "I am extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here. We get to do this show. We get to do this show for each other every day, all day, and I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years."

© Getty Images Kyra with husband Kevin Bacon

He concluded by saying: "And let me tell you, it is a fantastic job. I wish somebody else was getting it, and it's a job that I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months. It's gonna be fun."

In a statement from CBS shared with PEOPLE, the network said, "This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

© CBS via Getty Images The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air until 2026

"Our admiration, affection, and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult. Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas," the statement read.

"The show has been #1 in late night for nine straight seasons; Stephen's comedy resonates daily across digital and social media; and the broadcast is a staple of the nation’s zeitgeist."