Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio is her double in new photo with dad Oliver Hudson The First Wives Club actress is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren

Goldie Hawn's family has gone away on a glamping trip, and it looks like they're having a great time!

On Monday, Oliver Hudson took to Instagram to share a rare photo of himself with his only daughter Rio, eight, tucking into breakfast during their staycation.

"Breakfast date with my little lady.. mimosas on the way!!" the dad-of-three wrote alongside the image.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's family

The adorable photo sparked reaction from the actor's followers, who were all quick to comment on just how much Rio looked like her famous grandmother.

"She's a mini Goldie," one wrote, while another commented: "Oli she looks just like your mom. Lovely." A third added: "She has her grandmother's beautiful golden hair."

Oliver Hudson with daughter Rio - who looks just like her grandmother Goldie Hawn

This isn't the first time that Oliver's only daughter has been compared to her grandmother.

Rio and Goldie have a special bond, with the eight-year-old being named Rio Laura after Goldie's mother.

Oliver shares Rio, along with sons Bohdi and Wilder, with wife Erinn Bartlett.

Goldie's granddaughter Rio was named after the star's mother

Kate Hudson, who also joined her brother on the trip, is mum to children Ryder, Bingham and Rio, while Goldie and Kurt Russell's youngest son, Wyatt Russell, recently became a father for the first time following the arrival of son Buddy in December.

Wyatt recently opened up about fatherhood during an appearance on Good Morning America.

"It's everything everyone says it is," said the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star.

"The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids." He added: "The feeling, you can't describe it."

Goldie and Kurt Russell with their children and grandchildren

Goldie herself is incredibly close to grandchildren and was present at all of their births. The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren.

She previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

