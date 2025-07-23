Happy Valley and Strike stars' 'brilliant' drama confirms return

It's good news for fans of the hit drama series, The Madame Blanc Mysteries, as it's been confirmed that the show will return with a feature-length Christmas special in December.

The 5 series, which has been hailed as "brilliant" by viewers, follows antiques-dealer-turned-amateur-detective, Jean White, as she investigates cases in the south of France.

It's not the only series returning to 5. From popular period dramas to gripping psychological series, the broadcaster has delivered some quality drama over the past few years, and there are some much-loved shows heading back to our screens in 2025 and beyond. Keep reading to find out more.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special

The show's official Instagram page shared the news in a post that read: "Some extra special news this morning, as we can reveal that this Christmas we'll be heading to Sainte Victoire for the first ever feature-length episode of The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

"Jean White (@sallylindsay73) is back to what she does best - and let's just say, she's as excited as we are."

In a statement, Sally said: "This year's Christmas special has been a true labour of love from our lot. Sue and I wanted all the brilliant elements of what makes a Christmas film, but it to remain very Madame Blanc. We are all thrilled with the results. Merry Christmas!"

© Mark Cassar / Clapperboard / Channel 5 Sally Lindsay stars as Jean White in The Madame Blanc Mysteries

What to expect from The Madame Blanc Mysteries

For those who haven't watched the show, created by and starring Sally Lindsay, it follows antiques dealer Jean White, who is left nearly bankrupt after her husband's sudden death and moves to their final asset, a cottage in Sainte Victoire, France, where she begins investigating his death.

© Mark Cassar / Clapp The series will return with a feature-length Christmas special

Over the course of the series, Jean uses her expertise in the world of antiques to solve a string of murders and mysteries.

Steve Edge (Benidorm, Happy Valley) also stars in the show as Dom, alongside Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses) as Judith Lloyd James, Robin Askwith (Strike, Benidorm) as Jeremy Lloyd James, Alex Gaumond (The Franchise) as chief of police Major André Caron, and co-writer Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant) as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw.

The drama first aired in 2021

The drama, which aired its fourth season earlier this year, is available to stream on Netflix.

Other returning 5 dramas

The renewal was initially revealed alongside a slate of new and returning dramas for 5.

Other shows that have been renewed include the rags-to-riches family saga The Hardacres, which will return with six new episodes in its second season. The series, which stars Claire Cooper and Julie Graham, follows the Hardacre family as they navigate their rise from poverty to staggering wealth.

© Jay Brooks / Channel 5 The Hardacres has been renewed for a second season

Meanwhile, the psychological anthology series, The Teacher, will also be back, with Victoria Hamilton (The Crown, Unforgotten, The Crow Girl) set to star as drama teacher Helen. The series first aired in 2022 with Sheridan Smith at the helm, while Kara Tointon led the cast in series two, which aired last year.